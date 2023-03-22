Internet Advertising Market Size Research Revenue, Valuation To Surge At Healthy CAGR Through 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Internet Advertising industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Internet Advertising industry.

The global internet advertising market held a market size of USD 345.33 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,503.20 Million by 2027. The global internet advertising market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period.

Internet advertising uses internet as a platform to send promotional & marketing messages to the customers. Continuous growth of internet users globally is one of the most important factors fuelling the growth of online internet advertising market. Businesses use internet advertising such as banners, pay-per-call ads, pay-per-click ads, and pop-ups through e-newsletters, search engines, suitable websites, and online magazines and newspapers to reach the right customer, at the right time. Continuous increase in penetration of internet across the globe has presented a great opportunity for internet advertising. Growing trend of social media bloggers have also attracted huge attention of young population in the recent years, resulting in growing effectiveness of internet advertising.

Whereas, lack of technological awareness regarding internet usage in developing countries and underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth. Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the internet advertising platforms in order to serve their client’s requirements in a better way.

Growth Influencers

Continuous growth in the number of internet users across the globe is driving the demand for internet advertising One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of internet advertising market, is development in the number of internet users, coupled with the increased adoption of smartphones. Introduction of 5G technology is expected to promote further growth in the number of internet users in the forthcoming years.

Covid-19 pandemic to transform the advertising platforms in the forthcoming years

Growing number of coronavirus cases across the globe has resulted in complete lockdown in various countries across the globe. This has resulted transforming the physical market into digital space. The consumer focus has shifted towards online shopping. This has resulted in the tremendous increase in the usage of internet advertising by the businesses.

Lack of awareness regarding online shopping among older generation is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of awareness about online shopping, and usage of smartphones & laptops among old aged population, is one the most important factors retraining the market growth. The older generation’s shopping behaviour is more inclined towards traditional media of advertisements, resulting in creating a hindrance in the market growth.

Segments Overview

The global Internet advertising market is segmented into platform, advertising model, Ad format, Ad type, enterprise type, and industrial vertical.

By Platform

• Mobile

• Desktop and Laptop

On the basis of platform, the mobile segment is expected to grow at a highest rate i.e., CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.

By Advertising Model

• CPM

• Performance

• Hybrid

The performance segment held the largest share of around 65% in 2020. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, the hybrid segment is expected to grow at a highest rate of 24.6%, during the forecast period.

By Ad Format

• Search

• Banner

• Video

• Others (Classifieds, Lead generation, Audio)

Based on ad format, search segment captured the largest share of more than 45% of internet advertising market. Whereas, video segment is [projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 26.3%, during the forecast period.

By Ad Type

• Display Advertising

• Mobile Advertising

• Search Engine Advertising

• Social Media

• Advertising

• Hybrid

• Others

On the basis of ad type, the search engine advertising segment captured the largest market share in 2020. Whereas, mobile advertising is estimated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.

By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Sized Enterprises

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment captured the largest market share in 2020, and is estimated to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Industry Vertical

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• BFSI

• Education

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Transport & Tourism

• IT & Telecom

• Others

Based on industry vertical, media & entertainment segment dominated the internet advertising market in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global internet advertising market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-pacific is dominating the global Internet advertising market, in terms of growth rate, during the forecast period. Growing number of internet users in Asia-pacific countries is one of the most important factors, resulting in this dominance. Whereas, North America region is expected to capture the largest market share of around 43% in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include: Adobe Systems Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, Hulu LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., Verizon Communication Inc.The top 5 market players captured a cumulative share of nearly 71% in the year 2020.

