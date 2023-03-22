It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the 7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the 7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) industry.

The 7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) market held a market value of USD 1,068.3 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,633.4 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.4% over the projected period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS261

Opioid withdrawal syndrome occurs when a person suddenly withdraws or reduces their heavy or prolonged consumption of opioids. The symptoms include anxiety, nausea, drug craving, vomiting, diarrhoea, increased heart rate, restless legs, and sweating, among others. Various clinical trials are going on, which are expected to create various opportunities in the market. For instance, a study titled ?Randomized control trial of buprenorphine vs morphine for the treatment of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS)?. The study is in its phase 3 trials and the trials are being conducted in the Women and Infants Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island, the U.S. Increasing cases of opioid addiction coupled with the rising engagement by private & public institutions are anticipated to boost the market growth. Despite the driving factors, adverse effects of opioids are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing cases of opioid addiction

According to the World Health Organization, as of August 2021, approximately 0.5 million people die suffering from drug abuse globally. It also stated that 70% of these deaths are due to opioids and out of these 30% are due to its overdose. Prolonged use, non-medical uses, use without medical supervision, and misuse are leading to opioid dependence and causing various health issues. Therefore, increasing cases of opioid addiction are expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The 7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) market is segmented based on therapy.

By Therapy,

? Lucemyra (Lofexidine)

? Methadone

? Buprenorphine

? Naltrexone

? Others (Britlofex, Masimo Bridge, etc.)

The buprenorphine segment is expected to account for more than 50% of the market share in 2021 owing to its increasing usage due to its high demand as it works in low or moderate doses as well. The lucemyra (lofexidine) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 13.6% owing to its easy availability and growing focus of market players for distribution of this drug.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS261

Regional Overview

Based on region, the 7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) market consists of the U.S., EU5, and Japan, EU5 is further divided into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

The U.S. market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, which is more than the overall 7MM marketplace CAGR. This is owing to the growing opioid addiction in the country. In the U.S., the diagnosis and therapeutics rate of OWS is continuously increasing. The major factors leading to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which is leading to the rise in the adoption of opioids for pain management. Moreover, the leading market players, such as Indivior, generates majority of the revenue from the United States market. Within the Japanese market, Naltrexone is estimated to witness the highest growth rate of 9.1% over the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of Naltrexone manufacturers in the country. Total prevalent cases of OWS in Japan was 37,223 in 2015 and 38,602 in 2019. In the EU5 region, based on therapy, France is estimated to account for a market size of over USD 50 million by 2021 owing to the rising awareness regarding opioid withdrawal syndrome and its treatment options. Furthermore, within Spain, the buprenorphine segment accounted for the largest market share of around 40% in 2021, due to its widespread availability. In Italy, the total treatable cases of OWS was 16,614 in 2015 and 13,866 in 2019. Similarly, in Germany, the total diagnosed OWS cases in Germany was 45,505 in 2015 and 51,114 in 2019.

Marketed and Emerging Therapies

The US Worldmeds LLC manufactures and markets Lucemyra, which is a non-opioid prescription medicine for treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms. The product is under license from Britannia Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. The US Worldmeds LLC (USWM, LLC) is an exclusive distributor and licensee of Lucemyra in the U.S. and its territories.

Emerging therapies in the market are by Indivior Plc, Alkermes, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Aphios Corporation, Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Tital Pharmaceuticals, and other prominent players.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS261

The 7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the 7MM Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS) market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Unmet Needs: Non-Opioid, Broader Access, Label to Guide Usage, Safe & Effective

? Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (OWS): Disease Background & Overview: Introduction; Signs & Symptoms; Cause & Clinical Features of OWS; Etiology, Epidemiology, & Genetics of OWS; Pathophysiology; OWS Diagnosis

? Case Reports

? Epidemiology: The U.S., EU5, Japan. Details are covered under following heads for 7MM ? Assumptions & Rationale, Key Insights, Total Prevalent Cases of OWS.

? Clinical Trials Assessment: Randomized Control Trial of Buprenorphine vs. Morphine for the Treatment of Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (NOWS); CHF6563 in Babies with Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome; Opioids Withdrawal Syndrome in Critically Ill Patients: A Multicenter Prospective Cohort Study; +40 more

? Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices: The American Society of Addiction Medicine-approved medications for opioid addiction treatment are listed in Table – Mild withdrawal; Intense withdrawal; Current treatment; Medical Practices

? Proposed Guidelines for OWS

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS261

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com