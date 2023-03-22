United States High Speed Surgical Drill Market Size Dynamics, Segments And Trends In The 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the United States High Speed Surgical Drill industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the United States High Speed Surgical Drill industry.

The United States High Speed Surgical Drill market held a market value of USD 220.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 301.4 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Surgical drills are devices used for making holes in a bone for attachment of plates, screws, or surgical pins. The market is expected to be driven by the increased health care expenditure and rising access to health care facilities globally. Furthermore, growing medical tourism and rising cases of injuries & accidents. Despite the driving factors, high cost of surgical drills are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increasing postoperative complication also pose as a threat to the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growing cases of injuries and accidents

Rising number of accidents and injuries are posing as a major health concern. They are leading to a rising number of surgeries, hence increasing the demand for better surgical drills for convenience and speedy procedures. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, over 38,000 people in the U.S. die to crashes on the roadways. Furthermore, around 4.4 million people suffer from serious injuries and require medical attention. Hence, increasing cases of injuries and accidents are expected to boost the market growth for high speed surgical drills.

Increasing healthcare expenditure

According to the Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the health care spending in the U.S. reached USD 4.1 trillion or USD 12,530 per person in 2020. This was an increase of around 9.7% since the previous year. Rising health care expenditure is also boosting the demand for technologically advanced surgical tools, such as high speed surgical drills, hence fuelling the market growth over the projected period of 2022-2030.

Segments Overview:

The United States High Speed Surgical Drill market is segmented based on type, product, and application.

By Type,

? Pneumatic High Speed Surgical Drill

? Electric High Speed Surgical Drill

The electric high speed surgical drill segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 4% over the projected period. Electric surgical drills come in compact size and also offer high torque. Also, they don?t make much noise. All these factors are resulting in their growing adoption, which is fuelling the market growth.

By Product,

? Capital

? Consumable Sales

The consumable sales segment is estimated o surpass a market value of USD 150 million by 2023 owing to their high need in every type of surgery. Capital equipment can be repeatedly used in all types of procedures.

By Application,

? Dentistry

? Orthopedics

? Neurology

? Others

The dentistry segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 20 million during 2021 to 2030 owing to the increasing usage of high speed surgical drills for removing decay and reshaping teeth in preparation of a filling. The orthopaedics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of over 40% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for prosthetics and implants.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the United States High Speed Surgical Drill market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Brasseler, Smith & Nephew, Conmed, Nouvag AG, Stryker, Aesculap Inc., NSK America Corporation, De Soutter Medical USA, Inc., and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is close to 15%.

