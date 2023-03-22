Specialty Tapes Market Insights into Dynamics in 2023: Key Trends and Growth Opportunities

Specialty Tapes Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Specialty Tapes Market by region.

Global Specialty Tapes Market to reach USD 72.75 billion by 2027.Global Specialty Tapes Market is valued approximately at USD 45.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Specialty tapes consists of a carrier film, foil or other flexible material. These tapes are manufactured with high-performance adhesives using carrier materials and are designed for the end use in industries such as electrical & electronics, healthcare, automotive, building & construction industry, retail & graphics etc. and improvement in healthcare systems. The global Specialty Tapes Market is being driven by growing demand of specialty tapes in aforementioned industries. Furthermore, supporting the European Green Deal with adhesives and sealants and replacing traditional fastening systems, will provide new opportunities for the global Specialty Tapes industry.

For instance, according to the report of Economic Times Housing Finance Summit, around 3 houses are constructed per 1,000 people each year as compared with the required construction rate which is 5 houses per 1,000 population. The shortage of housing in urban areas is estimated to be 10 million units. An additional 25 million units of affordable housing are required by 2030 as per the need for growth in the Indian urban population. As a result, increased building and construction industry will necessitate the use of more specialty tapes in the construction of different houses and building, which will serve as a catalyst for the Specialty Tapes industry in the future. However, unstable raw material prices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global specialty tapes market. The growing demand and increasing product innovation makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to rising technological advancements in the manufacturing sector in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Lintec Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Scapa Group PLC

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Berry Global Inc

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Backing material:

Polyvinyl chloride (pvc)

Woven/non-woven

Paper

Pet

Foam

Others

By End use:

Electrical & electronics

Healthcare & hygiene

Automotive

White goods

Building & construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

