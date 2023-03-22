Identity Verification Market Top Growth Drivers for 2023: A Comprehensive Market Analysis

Identity Verification Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Identity Verification Market by region.

Global Identity Verification Market to reach USD 21.22 billion by 2027.Global Identity Verification Market is valued approximately at USD 7.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Identity verification is a process which ensures that a person’s identity matches with the one as it is supposed to be. The identify must be same to one thing when compared with another The global Identity Verification Market is being driven by adoption of solution through stringent regulations and need for compliance and adoption of BYOD trends in enterprises. Furthermore, increasing digitalization with initiatives, such as eID, and smart infrastructure, will provide new opportunities for the global Identity Verification Market industry.

For instance, in year 2020, the European Union had announced the AML directive as (AML5), in which the identity verification has threshold for prepaid card industry, that was reduced from EUR 250 to EUR 150. These regulations aims on transforming know your customer (KYC) processes to inforce the standards and procedures mentioned by AML directive and eIDAS rules, these regulation also launched the guidelines for verifying customers on a high-security standards as applicable. As a result, increase in adoption of solution through stringent regulations and need for compliance regulation will serve as a catalyst for the Identity Verification Market industry in the future. However, budgetary constraints during the adoption of identity verification solutions may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of the global Identity Verification Market. The rising technological advancements along with the high number of adopters and also the presence of key market player makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to several initiatives taken by the government towards handling identity-related frauds and strengthening eKYC forms to verify identities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Experian

GB group PLC

Equifax

Mitek systems

Thales Group

Lexisnexis risk solutions

Onfido

Trulioo

Idemia

Jumio

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Non-biometrics

Biometrics

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Organization size:

Small and medium business

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

