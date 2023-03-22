Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market Industry Trends and Opportunities in 2023: An In-depth Market Analysis

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market by region.

Global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market is expected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2027.Global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market is valued approximately at USD 17.99 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 3.76% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Satellite manufacturing and launch systems deals with a range of activities such as manufacturing of satellite, satellite payload integration with the rocket, launch infrastructure, launch assembly system, etc. The global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market is being driven by investments by government and space agencies to develop advanced satellite launch vehicles and increased demand for precise network for military and commercial application. Furthermore, research and development spending by private players will provide new opportunities for the global satellite manufacturing and launch systems industry.

In 2020, Northrop Grumman Corp. announced to expand its Gilbert satellite manufacturing campus. The expansion also includes an addition of 100,000 square foot to its existing satellite manufacturing facility which permits the company to double its current satellite production capacity. In 2017, Lockheed Martin announced to invest $350 million in a satellite production facility which focuses on building projects related to micro and macro satellites. Such strategic moves by the market players would enhance their satellite manufacturing capabilities and hence is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, cost associated with satellite design and development may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to factors such as investments in satellite manufacturing by the U.S. government and the market players, research and development activities, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to development in satellite launch infrastructure, increasing space launches, etc. across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

ArianeGroup

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Blue Origin

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

Maxar Technologies Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Satellite

Launch Systems

By Application:

Military and Government

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

