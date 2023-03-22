Taipei court rules in favor of professor accused of sexual harassment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A professor at a university in Taipei was accused of sexual harassment and gender discrimination for improper behavior in class, and was mandated by his employer to receive psychological counseling and attend gender equality education courses.

However, the professor, surnamed Yang (楊), rejected the punitive decision of the school through an appeal to the Taipei High Administrative Court. This week, the court ruled in favor of the professor and declared that the university’s punishment was in violation of the law.

Yang’s allegedly sexist and insensitive behavior was reported by female students in late 2019. The next year, he was mandated by the university to attend psychological counseling and attend eight hours of gender education courses outside of the university, but he refused to comply.

The professor, who teaches courses on photography and image editing, frequently used images of scantily clad women as materials for course instruction, reported UDN. Students claimed that he often discussed pornography and made lewd remarks about female photo models and women’s underwear.

The most serious allegations against the professor included a claim that he required female students to wear swimsuits for an end-of-semester photoshoot. Another was that he once made a female student sit on a male student’s lap to take a photograph.

In Yang’s lawsuit disputing the allegations, he said the claims were unjustifiably exaggerated and that he never forced students to do anything against their will. He claimed the materials used in his class were meant to explain photographic techniques, and were in no way evidence of gender discrimination or harassment.

According to Yang, he never coerced students in regards to clothing or posing for shoots. He only offered suggestions, which were voluntarily accepted.

The Taipei High Court agreed with Yang, noting that professors should have the freedom to teach their lectures as they see fit. They found that the school did not take into account the particularities of the case, and since there was no evidence of intentional discrimination, that the university’s punitive actions amounted to a violation of the law.