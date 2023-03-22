Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market Size, Share, Key Opportunities And Future Prospect Till 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software industry.

The Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software market held a market value of USD 59 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 108 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% over the projected period.

Employee engagement software is used by various companies for maintaining the productivity and employee morale. Employee feedback software is used for providing actionable insights for transforming business and to improve productivity, for employee retention, and managing business performance. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increasing in the number of organizations and implementation of advance technologies & adoption of smart phones. Despite these driving factors, the low awareness level of benefits and high capital investment for integration of employee engagement software are estimated to negatively hamper market growth. Furthermore, high cost of adaption of new technologies is estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Implementation of advance technologies and adoption of smart phone

The adoption of smart phones is increasing at workplaces for managing various work-related activities which is also increasing the implementation of advance technologies at these places. This adoption is especially increasing because the desktop-based systems come with a lot of manual maintenance, which becomes time consuming as well as expensive. On the other hand, devices like smart phones are time saving and also help in improving employee competence.

Segments Overview:

The Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software market is segmented into delivery, deployment, offering, content, platform, and enterprise size.

By Delivery,

Standalone

Integrated

The integrated segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.8% owing to the increasing adoption of integrated software in many companies. The standalone segment is also likely to witness significant growth.

By Deployment,

Cloud

On-Premise

The cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the easy usage of cloud-based software. It also allows the higher authorities of any organization for remote access of the software. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, cloud-based software was increasingly being used owing to the work from home situation.

By Offering,

Customized

Turnkey

The customized segment is estimated to hold the dominant share of the market owing to the high demand for customized employee engagement and feedback software, as per the requirements of individual companies.

By Content,

Surveys

Workflow

Automation

Action Planning

Others

The workflow segment held the largest market share due to availability of many product offerings related to the segment. The automation is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to its rising usage by managers, businesses, and HR professionals for employee engagement purposes and for detection & prevention of employee dissatisfaction.

By Platform,

Desktop

Mobile

The desktop segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 52.3 million by 2024 owing to rising technological advancements in the sector. The mobile segment is also expected to witness considerable growth owing to rising adoption of smart phones.

By Enterprise Size,

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

The small enterprise segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing adoption of employee engagement and feedback software by these companies for boosting innovation amongst employees. The large and medium enterprises are also estimated to witness significant growth rates.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software market include 15 Five, Achievers, BAM Creative, Bitrix24, Culture Amp, Hyphen, Impraise, KaiNexus, Motivosity, Officevibe, Qualtrics, Quantum Workplace, Reflektive, Saba Software, Synergita, Teamphoria, Technology Advice, Tiny Pulse, Transcend, Vocoli, Weekdone, Zinda, and other prominent players.

The major 21 players in the market are expected to hold around 74% share of the market. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, Qualtrics and Mercer, an asset management and HR consulting firm partnered for assisting major brands to understand employee preferences and attitudes for developing more impactful benefits programs and employee experience. This partnership strengthened their position in the market.

The Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

