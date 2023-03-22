Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market Size, Global Insights On Strategic Initiatives By 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Singapore Datacenter Colocation industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation industry.

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market held a market value of USD 1,355.2 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,586.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% over the projected period.

Datacenter colocation is a space sharing service offered by companies. This offers a secure space for enterprise businesses for storing hardware related to data storage as well as other equipment. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the implementation of green datacenter standard and development of a datacenter park in Singapore. Furthermore, reduction in the overall information technology cost is also expected to boost the market growth. Growing disaster recovery and business continuity requirements are also estimated to provide opportunities for market growth.

Despite these driving factors, discrepancies regarding data retrieval, security, & storage management and high startup & maintenance cost are expected to negatively hamper the market growth. Security requirements and government regulations are expected to pose as a threat to the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Development of a datacenter park in Singapore

Development of a datacenter park in Singapore is for strengthening the country’s position as an economic hub for attracting enterprises as well as multinational corporations (MNCs) for setting up their headquarters and premium data center operations in the country. This is also helping in entrenching the country as a media and infocomm hub for having more premium datacenters, such as Telco carriers and banks located in Singapore. Therefore, development of datacenter parks in Singapore is estimated to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market is segmented into component; datacenter type; services, by enterprise size; and services, by industry.

By Component,

• Colocation Data Centers Infrastructure

– Electrical Systems

• UPS

• Generators

• PDUs

• Switches & Switchgears

• Other Electrical Components

– HVAC Systems

• CRAC & CRAH

• Cooling Towers

• Chiller Units

• Other Components

– IT Systems

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

– General Construction

• Building Design & Development

• Installation & Commissioning

• Physical Security

• DCIM & BMS

• Facility Management Services

• Datacenter Colocation Services

– Retail Colocation

• 1U-10U

• Quarter rack

• Half rack

• Full rack

– Wholesale Colocation

The colocation data centers infrastructure segment held the largest market share of about 70% owing to the growing need for reducing IT expenditure, which is spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Within this segment, the electrical systems segment witnessed a growth rate of about 12.6%. Within the IT systems segment, the servers segment is expected to account for around USD 263.4 million in 2027. The data center colocation services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate.

By Datacenter Type,

• Tier 1

• Tier 2

• Tier 3&4

The tier 1 segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the high availability of these type of datacenters. The tier 3 & 4 segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 16.6% during the forecast period.

By Services, by Enterprise Size,

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment held the largest market share as such enterprises have huge spaces to let out to data centers. The SMEs segment is also estimated to witness significant growth rate.

By Services, by Industry,

• BFSI

• Retail

• E-commerce

• IT & Telecom

• Entertainment & Media

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Education

• Transportation

• Oil & Gas

• Others

The IT & Telecom segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the rapidly growing information technology and telecom industry. The e-commerce segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation market include American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc, CenturyLink Technology Solutions, China Telecom, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, Cyxtera, DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., Equinix, Inc., GDS Services, Global Switch Corporation, Interxion Holding NV, KDDI Corporation, Navisite, Inc., NTT Global Data Corporation, Rackspace Technology, Singtel, ST Telemedia GDC, SunGuard Availability Services, Telecity Group, Tierpoint, LLC, Verizon Communication Ltd, and other prominent players.

The major 3 players in the market are expected to hold around 52% share of the market. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, Equinix, Inc., a global digital infrastructure company signed an agreement with GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. This aimed at bringing Equinix’s xScale data center portfolio to more than USD 6.9 billion across 32 facilities in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Americas.

