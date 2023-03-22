Taiwan puts Russia, China on blast for sticking to 'one China' principle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (March 22) denounced Russia and China's reaffirmation of the “one China” principle.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement in which Moscow reiterated that it recognizes Taiwan “as an inalienable part of China's territory, opposes any form of ‘Taiwan independence’, and firmly supports China's measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

MOFA said that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to one another and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime has never had the right to govern Taiwan for a day, per a MOFA press release. Taiwan is a modern democratic country that actively defends the democratic system and respects human rights and the rule of law, the ministry said.

The CCP authoritarian government has been violating human rights for years, arbitrarily expanding its reach, and bullying neighboring countries, MOFA added. “Any statement made by the CCP regime to distort Taiwan's sovereign status will not be able to change the internationally recognized cross-strait status quo.”

The foreign ministry also pointed out that China and Russia’s commitment to safeguard the U.N.-centric international system is “undoubtedly a deception.” Russia “flagrantly violated” the U.N. charter and illegally invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year, while China has been harassing Taiwan and neighboring countries with military aircraft and ships for a long time, it said.

“Today, the two countries talk loudly and call on the international community to abide by the U.N. Charter and avoid humanitarian crises.”

MOFA said that the serious harm to international peace and stability and the rules-based international order inflicted by China and Russia has caused more concern in the international community. “Taiwan is at the front line of defending democracy and the people and government of Taiwan will stand united to defend against China’s civil and military threats against the nation.”

The ministry pledged to also strengthen coordination and cooperation with democratic countries to curb the expansion of authoritarianism, safeguard peace and security across the Taiwan Strait, and maintain freedom and openness in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as global stability and prosperity.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday (March 20) to exchange views on the war in Ukraine and discuss a peaceful resolution with Putin.