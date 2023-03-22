Vietnam Expo introduces domestic products to world

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 22 March 2023 - The Vietnam International Trade Fair - VIETNAM EXPO is an annual event held in Vietnam with the longest history (since 1991) chaired by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, directed by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, and organised by VINEXAD Company.



"Invest in Vietnam" Pavilion at Vietnam Expo in Hanoi

Over the past 30 years, Vietnam Expo has established itself as a prestigious brand where Vietnamese enterprises participate in advertising and introduce their products, which global trade promotion organizations choose as a destination for business and investment startups in the Vietnamese market.



In 2023, the 32nd Vietnam Expo will be held from April 5th to 8th at Hanoi International Center for Exhibition (ICE), 91 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi City. There will be varied and distinctive product groups represented at 600 booths by more than 500 enterprises from 15 Countries and territories. These product groups are divided into 05 groups of products (1) Enterprises which are "National Brands" & Export enterprises; (2) International pavilion; (3) Electronics - Machinery and equipment - Supporting industries; (4) Digital technology - E-commerce; (5) Food industry.



VIETNAM EXPO 2023 attracts international visitors and the enterprise community from Vietnamese cities with programs through ministries and agencies, diplomatic missions, domestic and international trade promotion organizations, and major industry associations in the country.





With the number of visitors increasing by 30 per cent each year (except for two years affected by the epidemic), the quality of successful transactions at the exhibition increased by 25 per cent per year; successful contracts after the exhibition increased by 15 per cent, according to business statistics.



Through each period, the Vietnam Expo embraces changes through outstanding exhibition areas, including:



The area for production promotion, growth linkages, and investment attraction.



The exhibition area for Investment Promotion and Industrial Development named "Invest in Vietnam" carries the mission of creating momentum for the development of key industries associated with the orientation of local economic development from the provinces and cities/ industrial parks such as Da Nang, Thanh Hoa, An Giang, Binh Duong, Kien Giang, Bac Ninh, and Amber Industrial Park.



Pavilion for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion of Hanoi City (HPA)



The HPA pavilion area is staged on a special scale, distributed into two exhibition spaces, "Export promotion" and "Investment promotion", with the theme "Invest in Hanoi". With the goal of advertising and introducing the city's potential, strengths, environment, and investment attraction policies and connecting directly with several typical enterprises in the fields of supporting industries, electrical equipment, and food.



The Exhibition Area for Investment and Trade Promotion of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC)

The scale of the display and the message is to enhance advertisement, exchange, and support for inter-regional trade promotion between businesses from Ho Chi Minh City with the enterprise community in the North. Participating enterprises are selected to display equipment, machinery, supporting industries, and handicrafts for export.



The Exhibition Area for ​​Improving Private Sector Competitiveness Project in Vietnam – IPSC



The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Improving Private Sector Competitiveness Project in Vietnam (IPSC) Project, has supported 20 small and growing Vietnamese enterprises in exhibiting booths to introduce products and services.



These enterprises have received technical support through the Market Expansion Program provided by the IPSC Project. Through training activities, one-on-one consulting, business connections, and assistance in domestic and international exhibitions and fairs, the Market Expansion Program aims to help small and growing enterprises bring branded products to the international market.



IPSC is a project funded by USAID and owned by the Department of Enterprise Development, Ministry of Planning and Investment.



Observing the diversity in business models and products of enterprises at each fair can partially reflect the trend of the market in general, as well as the speed of development and response of enterprises in particular.



With the support from Investment, Trade & Tourism Promotion Centers of provinces/cities, the goal is to bring export, high quality, and OCOP products to a wide range of consumers across the country. The product quality and the serious investment of the enterprise have received the trust of most visitors.



This model has been successful every year at Vietnam Expo so far, creating a synchronous and large-scale exhibition area with the participation of nearly 50 enterprises from 18 provinces/cities: Ben Tre, Binh Thuan, Dak Lak, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Hai Duong, Ha Tinh, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Lao Cai, Kien Giang, Ninh Binh, Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Tay Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Tien Giang, and Yen Bai.



The "International Pavilions"



Korea National Pavilion: 2023 is the 24th consecutive year Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency - KOTRA has selected Vietnam Expo as a typical event to advertise and promote trade in the domains with advantages of the Korean economy, such as light industry, smart & consumer electronics, food, and beauty industry. Pavilion from Chinese Provinces and Cities: Participation in Vietnam Expo 2023 is an important milestone in opening up traditional trade promotion activities after years of interruption due to the influence of the pandemic. With over 50 exhibition booths from major cities and provinces such as Tianjin, Zhejiang, Fujian, and Guangdong in the Machinery - Equipment industry group, it is expected to bring new cooperation, superiority in technology and agile collaboration. Indonesia National Pavilion: Recognition of 10 years of national strategic cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia. Vietnam is Indonesia's 3rd trade partner in ASEAN. Exhibition activities promote trade and investment, helping to increase understanding of the image of the country, people, and business cooperation opportunities between enterprises. With the theme "Tasteful EUROPE - Europe is full of flavours", representing the European Union, will launch a campaign to identify and advertise European quality and standard agricultural products to the Vietnamese market. The exhibition area is elaborately and professionally arranged in trade. Visitors will experience and observe the chefs performing dishes right at the booth. At the booth, culinary experts, F&B export and import enterprises, and HoReCa of Vietnam will be introduced and shared on how to create agricultural products and food products that meet uniform European standards from safety and quality and have a "memorable" taste.

About Vietnam International Trade Fair (VIETNAM EXPO)

Vietnam International Trade Fair (VIETNAM EXPO) is held annually in April in Hanoi City and December in Ho Chi Minh City, drawing attention due to the wide range of display products and product/service quality criteria from participating enterprises. Activities to connect buyers and specialized seminars will be held within the framework of many different sessions and topics to help increase efficiency in attracting investment and promoting trade between domestic and international markets.





Vietnam Expo Hanoi: https://vietnamexpo.com.vn/en

https://vietnamexpo.com.vn/en Vietnam Expo in Ho Chi Minh City http://hcm.vietnamexpo.com.vn/en

http://hcm.vietnamexpo.com.vn/en Fanpage: www.facebook.com/VietnamExpoHN; https://www.facebook.com/VietnamExpoHCM

Vietnam Expo receives international delegations pre-registered at the official website: https://vietnamexpo.com.vn/en/pre-reg . Open for four days, from April 5 to 8, 2023, at Hanoi International Center for Exhibition (ICE) - 91 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi City.The schedule of activities and details will be posted on the official website in