Taiwan president's transit in US 'business as usual': NSC coordinator John Kirby

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) stopover in the U.S. is routine, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said in a press briefing Tuesday (March 21).

“There’s no reason for China to overreact. Heck, there’s no reason for them to react,” Kirby said. He described Tsai’s transit as “commonplace” and stressed that the visit is “unofficial and personal in nature.”

He noted that the Taiwanese president has already traveled to the U.S. six times before. It is not unusual for Tsai to meet with U.S. officials and congresspeople, as she has done in the past, he added.

Tsai is set to embark on her "Democratic Partnership for Common Prosperity Journey" on March 29 for 10 days, during which she will visit Belize and Guatemala to shore up diplomatic support. Her delegation will stop in New York City on their way to Central America, while on the way back the group will visit Los Angeles before returning to Taiwan on April 7.

It is still unknown if Tsai will meet with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, although the two have agreed to meet in California to avoid escalating cross-strait tensions.

McCarthy confirmed on Tuesday (March 8) that he planned to meet Tsai and suggested he may visit Taiwan in the future, per Financial Times. “That has nothing to do with my travel and if I would go to Taiwan or not,” McCarthy said. “China can’t tell me where or when to go.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin on Tuesday (March 21) said China resolutely opposes any form of U.S.-Taiwan exchanges, resolutely opposes Taiwan authorities fleeing to the U.S. under any title and for any reason, and resolutely opposes the violation of the one-China principle by the U.S.

Wang said Beijing has already lodged solemn representations with the U.S. regarding this matter.