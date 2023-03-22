Registration for Taiwan NT$6,000 tax rebate kicks off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Registration for Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax surplus payment launched on Wednesday (March 22) for people whose last ID number ends in a 0 or 1 and will open to two more digits per day until March 26, after which the system will open to all eligible groups.

Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) Deputy Minister Li Huai-jen (李懷仁) on Monday (March 20) announced that the "Universal Cash for All" program will be released after the "Special Budget for Strengthening the Economic and Social Resilience of the Central Government and Sharing the Economic Achievements of All People after the Epidemic" is passed by the Legislative Yuan and the budget announced by the President takes effect. In order to expedite the payment of the tax rebate, MODA set up an online registration system scheduled to go live on March 22..

At 8 a.m., the finance ministry's 'NT$6,000 Universal Cash Payment' (https://6000.gov.tw) opened up for eligible people to register to receive the NT$6,000 tax rebate. However, in order to avoid an overload of the website, from March 22-26 registration is limited to holders of ID or residence permits with one of two specific last digits.

On Wednesday, registration will be opened to people whose Taiwan ID or residence permit ends with a zero or a one. Registration will then be opened to those whose ID number ends in two or three on Thursday (March 23), four or five on Friday (March 24), six or seven on Saturday (March 25), and eight or nine on Sunday (March 26).

For quick reference, the following list provides the dates and the last digit of ID numbers that can be used on those days:

March 22: 0 and 1

March 23: 2 and 3

March 24: 4 and 5

March 25: 6 and 7

March 26: 8 and 9

MODA on March 16 issued a press release explaining the steps involved in registering on the website:

1. Use a computer, cell phone, or tablet to connect to the NT$6,000 Universal Cash Payment website and click on "Register for Payment."

2. Enter the recipient's "ID card number or residence permit number," "financial institution code," "financial institution account number," and "health insurance card number." Please note that the financial institution account information must be filled in with one's own account in order for the funds to be remitted.

3. If a parent or legal representative is collecting for their children under 12 years (including 12) of age, click "Add" in the "Health Insurance Card Number" section, add a new field "Health Insurance Card Number," and enter the child's (nominee's) health insurance card number to register. Each person can collect for up to 4 people under the age of 12 (including 12) at the same time.

After entering the information, please click "Next Page" to confirm whether the information registered on the website is correct. If the registered information is incorrect, please click "Previous Page" to correct the incorrectly registered information, and then repeat the above procedure after the correction is completed.

After the initial registration is completed, the website will provide access to the registration results starting from March 28. To check results, click on "Check Registration Results" on the home page of the website, enter the "ID card number or residence permit number" of the applicant or representative and the "health insurance card number" of the recipient, and click on "Confirm Delivery." If a person has previously registered, but no information is available, they may have registered incorrectly and can simply re-register again.

It should be noted that not all residents of Taiwan qualify for this cash payment. The four main groups eligible for the NT$6,000 bonus are:

Taiwan nationals (including newborns born in Taiwan who own a birth certificate) Personnel from government agencies at all levels stationed abroad and their dependents with Taiwan citizenship Foreign spouses of Taiwan citizens from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and other countries, including foreign spouses with an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) Foreigners who have obtained an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC)

In addition to registering on the website, there are four other methods through which the funds are being distributed:

Cash collection at an ATM Cash collection at the post office Direct deposit for qualified retirees, disability recipients Distribution to people in specific rural areas unable to use the other methods

Those who either registered directly on the finance ministry's website or are from specific groups unable to use other methods are eligible for direct deposit as soon as April 6. In addition, people will be able to access funds via ATM starting April 10. Post office pickups are estimated to open on April 17, but the starting dates will be confirmed by the Cabinet.