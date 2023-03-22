Graphisoft's Archicad Collaborate makes leading BIM technology more accessible through new subscription offering

With Archicad Collaborate, architects now have easy, affordable access to powerful BIM technology for design and cloud collaboration.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Media OutReach - 22 March 2023 -Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions developer for architecture and engineering, today introduces Archicad Collaborate . This subscription-based offer combines award-winning Archicad for architectural design with BIMcloud SaaS for fast, efficient, secure access to shared projects in real-time — all at an affordable price point.Unlike othersoftware providers that charge additional fees for cloud services,lowers the barrier to entry by offering award-winningas part of thesubscription price in the user-friendly online Graphisoft Store . "Customers demand powerful solutions that are easy to acquire, learn, and use," said Márton Kiss, Vice President of Product Success at. "allows practices to acquire bothandat a price even smaller firms can afford."includes:When asked about the benefits of usingwith, Peter Snellman, Partner and Design Director at Tillberg Design said, "Working on the samemodel from different countries, we have fewer problems.""With, you can start your project on, a secure cloud platform built for sharing and collaborating with your team — without additional hardware investments or IT experience," Márton Kiss added. "Using's powerful and proven tools, you can design great buildings with your team and share them with customers and clients — anywhere in the world!"Hashtag: #Graphisoft

About Graphisoft

Graphisoft® empowers teams to design great buildings through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the AEC industry. Our award-winning products and solutions support OPEN BIM for workflow transparency, longevity, and data accessibility for built assets. Archicad®, the architects' BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. BIMx®, the most popular mobile and web BIM app, extends the BIM experience to include all stakeholders in the building design, delivery, and operations lifecycle. BIMcloud®, the AEC industry's first and most advanced cloud-based team collaboration solution, makes real-time collaboration possible across the globe regardless of the size of the project and the speed or quality of the team members' network connection. DDScad solutions support users with intelligent Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) design tools, integrated calculations, and comprehensive documentation of all building system disciplines. DDScad Architect & Construction is developed for architects, building contractors, and industrialized timber frame housing manufacturers in Scandinavian markets. Graphisoft is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more, visit graphisoft.com.

