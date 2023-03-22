Bills sign former Pats running back Damien Harris

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills restocked their offensive backfield by signing free agent Damien Harris to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Harris spent his first four NFL seasons with the division-rival New England Patriots, and his signing comes a day after Buffalo lost starter Devin Singletary, who agreed to a deal with Houston.

Harris led the Patriots with 2,094 yards rushing and 20 TDs rushing since being selected in the third round of the draft out of Alabama. He also had 40 catches for 281 yards.

His best season came in 2021, when Harris finished with 929 yards rushing and scored 15 times, the second-most rushing TDs in a single season in team history. Three of his eight career 100-yard rushing games have come against Buffalo, including a career-best three-touchdown outing in a 33-21 loss on Dec. 26, 2021.

At 5-foot-11 and 213 pounds, Harris is projected to compete with second-year running back James Cook, and Nyheim Hynes, who was acquired by Buffalo in a trade with Indianapolis, to fill Singletary’s job as the Bills' lead running back.

