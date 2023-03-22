NBA suspends Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks for 18th technical

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for one game without pay for his 18th technical foul this season.

Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the suspension Tuesday. Brooks also was s uspended for a loss to the Clippers on March 5 after receiving his 16th technical foul in a loss to Denver on March 3.

Brooks earned his latest suspension Monday night with 7:26 left in the third quarter of the Grizzlies' 112-108 win over Dallas. He dunked, and then danced his way back down the court.

He will sit out Wednesday night's game against Houston and risks another one-game suspension if he picks up two more technical fouls.

Brooks also was fined $35,000 by the NBA last week for shoving a camera person while chasing a loose ball during a loss in Miami.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports