Barcelona, Bayern earn wins in Women’s Champions League QF

ROME (AP) — Salma Paralluelo curled a shot into the net to help Barcelona beat Roma 1-0 in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals in front of a record-setting crowd on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Paralluelo's left-footed strike from just outside the area in the 34th minute puts Barcelona a step away from the final four as the teams head into the second leg at Camp Nou next week.

Attendance at Stadio Olimpico was 39,454 — a record for women's soccer in Italy.

Roma goalkeeper Camelia Ceasar limited the damage for the hosts by making several key saves, including denying Caroline Graham Hansen from close range in the first half.

Barcelona, which lost to Lyon in last year's final, has won seven of its last eight European quarterfinal matches.

Earlier, Bayern Munich beat Arsenal 1-0 in their first leg for a 13th straight win in all competitions.

Lea Schuller’s header in the 39th minute at Allianz Arena separates the teams ahead of the second leg in London next week.

Caitlin Foord hit the post for Arsenal while teammates Stina Blackstenius and Leah Williamson both had efforts cleared off the line as the English team showed more than enough to suggest a semifinal appearance for the first time since 2013 was realistic.

The first legs of the other two quarterfinals — Lyon vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Wolfsburg — take place on Wednesday.

