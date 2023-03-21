New Taipei kicks off water dance shows in Bitan in late-March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City will host 59 days of the 2023 Bitan Water Dance shows, starting on Friday (March 31) at Bitan Scenic Area in Xindian District, the city's Tourism and Travel Department said in a press release.

The water show will start at 6:30 p.m. on March 31 and end on May 28, with six identical sessions every night. These will be on the hour and on the half-hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the last show will come on each night at 8:45 p.m. Each session includes two shows presented with their respective accompanying music, and each show lasts four and a half minutes.

New Taipei’s Agriculture Bureau will organize the “Farmers’ Fair” in Bitan’s east bank plaza every Sunday during the water show period. In addition, a vendor will organize picnic parties with concerts from April 1 to April 3.

The Tourism and Travel Department also mentioned this is firefly season at the nearby Hemei Mountain.



(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)