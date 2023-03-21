2023 Taipei Cycle showcases global cycling industry's latest developments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Cycle and its online exhibition, ‘Taipei Cycle DigitalGo,’ will kick off simultaneously on Wednesday (March 22), with the physical exhibition attracting 850 exhibitors, according to a press release.

The physical exhibition will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1&2 from Wednesday to Saturday, while the online exhibition will be open until April 7.

The physical exhibition features well-known international brands, such as Merida, Giant, KMC, SRAM, and Shimano. ‘Taipei Cycle DigitalGo’ has attracted 206 domestic and foreign exhibitors.

Simon Wang (王熙蒙), president and CEO of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the event organizer, stated that Taiwan's export value of complete bicycles reached NT$49.38 billion (US$1.62 billion) in 2022, an increase of 23% year over year.

Meanwhile, the export volume of e-bikes continues to rise in both quantity and price, and it exceeded one million units in 2022, Wang said. The demand for e-bikes in France, Italy, and the Czech Republic has grown by more than 100%.

TAITRA emphasizes that with the trend of electrification in the industry, the "E-bike and Drive Systems Zone" at this year's exhibition grew by more than 40% compared to 2022.

In addition, the "TAIPEI CYCLE d&i awards" for innovative designs held in conjunction with the exhibition have selected 46 winning products, including seven Gold Prize winners. The judging panel stated that this year's entries cover a wide range of products, including the design and technology of the complete bike, systems, parts, materials, functions, and green design.

Industry professionals can register with their business cards for admission to the physical exhibition. The show will be open to the public with tickets on the third and fourth days.

For more information, visit the official website.



(YouTibe, TAIPEI CYCLE video)