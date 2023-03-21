Chelating Agents Market Size, Overview, Share, Trends, Demand, Research, and Forecast 2031

According to Report Ocean, the chelating agents market is expected to grow by USD 1039.21 million during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Chelating agents are organic compounds capable of linking together metal ions to form complex ring-like structures called chelates. Chelating agents find use in paper pulp bleaching, detergents and cleaning, water treatment, food, fertilizers, photography, and pharmaceuticals. They are also applied in nuclear industry, soil remediation and textile treatment.

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Sodium Gluconate, Organphosphanates, Aminopolycarboxylic Acids, Others. By application, the chelating agents market is classified into Cleaning, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Agrochemicals, Personal Care & Pharmaceutical. On the basis of region, the chelating agents industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa)

Anhui Xingzhou Medicine Food Co., Ltd.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

BASF SE

Hexion Inc.

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Kemira Oyj

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Nouryon Holding BV

PMP Fermentation Products, Inc.

Roquette Frres

Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Fuyang Biotech Co., Ltd.

Shandong Qilu Bio-Technology Group Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Xiwang Group Company Limited

Zhejiang Tianyi Food Additives Co., Ltd.

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

By Product:

Sodium Gluconate

Organphosphanates

Aminopolycarboxylic Acids

Others

By Application:

Cleaning

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Water Treatment

Agrochemicals

Personal Care & Pharmaceutical

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global chelating agents market.

To classify and forecast global chelating agents market based on product, application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global chelating agents market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global chelating agents market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global chelating agents market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global chelating agents market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of chelating agents

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to chelating agents

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

