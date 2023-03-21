Alexa
Taiwan stages drills with Mirage intercepting enemy jet

5-day exercises also feature missiles

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/21 17:00
Archived photo of a Mirage 2000 fighter jet. 

Archived photo of a Mirage 2000 fighter jet.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As China continues to send military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's Air Force scrambled Mirage 2000 fighters to simulate the interception of enemy jets on Tuesday (March 21).

Five days and four nights of exercises starting Monday (March 20) were seen as a smaller version of the annual Han Kuang drills, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Early Tuesday, Hsinchu Air Base saw a Mirage and an Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) taxi on the runway before taking off at short notice, simulating an emergency intervention against enemy jets. Trucks equipped with Sky Sword I missiles also rolled out to take part in the drill, with the operators simulating the targeting of the enemy aircraft, the report said.

