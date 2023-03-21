Taiwan shuts down Honduras foreign minister's false claims regarding diplomatic switch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (March 21) refuted Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina’s claim that his country had already notified Taiwan about officially terminating diplomatic relations.

Reina gave an interview to the Honduran newspaper El Mundo on March 17, commenting on Tegucigalpa’s potential switch of recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

Honduras has not submitted any official document to Taiwan, MOFA said in a statement. Taiwan Ambassador to Honduras Vivia Chang (張俊菲) has not received any notification concerning the severance of diplomatic ties, despite paying attention to interactions between China and the Central American country.

MOFA also addressed Reina’s remark that Taiwan has exported more shrimp from Ecuador, which recognizes China, than Honduras. The prices quoted by Honduran exporters were higher than the market price, and Taiwan has assisted Honduras in expanding its shrimp market, it said.

In response to Honduras’ plan to export its white shrimp to China, the ministry reminded the country that it would face greater competitive pressure under the international market mechanism.

MOFA emphasized that since President Xiomara Castro took office in January 2022, Taiwan has actively continued to discuss bilateral cooperation with Honduras based on the priorities of the Honduran government. The ministry also said it has expressed to Honduras several times that Taiwan is willing to assist in construction and development projects within its capability.

Additionally, MOFA said it has repeatedly reminded Honduras to be wary of China's false promises. “Our communication efforts with Honduras have never stopped,” it said.

Taiwan is still trying its best to maintain its friendship with Honduras but it will never compete with China for money, the ministry added.

Reina told El Mundo that he is still waiting for a response from Chinese Ambassador to Costa Rica Tang Heng (湯恆) before commencing talks to open diplomatic ties with China.