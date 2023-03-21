Taiwan exports orders in February decline for 6th straight month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Monday (March 20) said February exports fell for the sixth month in a row amid sluggish global demand.

February exports totaled US$42.12 billion (NT$1.29 trillion), representing an 18.3% drop compared to February 2022, according to the MOEA. Compared to January, February exports dropped 11.4%, or 7.6% after applying seasonal adjustments, per the MOEA.

Looking at MOEA data for the first two months of 2023, exports totaled US$89.63 billion, representing an 18.8% year-over-year contraction. In terms of sectors, electronic device exports totaled US$13.81 billion in February, a 21.9% year-over-year drop, while information, communications, and audio/visual products totaled US$11.77 billion, a 20.3% drop from 2022.

As for product destinations in February, exports to the U.S. totaled US$13.19 billion, representing a 12.6% year-on-year decline. Exports to Europe last month totaled US$9.19 billion, a 13.1% drop from 2022.

Exports to China in February came to US$8.28 billion, or a 35.5% contraction from a year earlier, while exports to ASEAN nations totaled US$4.67 billion, representing a 17.1% year-over-year decline. Meanwhile, exports to Japan last month totaled US$2.57 billion, which was a 5.5% increase from 2022.

Looking ahead to March, the MOEA is forecasting export orders to come in between US$48 billion to US$50 billion, representing year-over-year declines of 20.2% and 23.4%, respectively.