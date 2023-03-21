Taiwan launches Bopomofo stamps

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chunghwa Post on Monday (March 20) released a series of postage stamps including Mandarin phonetic symbols colloquially known in Taiwan as Bopomofo.

In a press release issued on March 15, Chunghwa Post shared that Bopomofo or Zhuyin (注音符號) is the most common phonetic system and electronic input method in Taiwan.

The post office designed four sets of stamps, with the first set containing 10 stamps, each valued at NT$6 (US$0.19) for a total price of NT$60. The symbols presented in this set include "ㄅ,ㄆ,ㄇ,ㄈ,ㄉ,ㄊ,ㄋ,ㄌ,ㄍ,ㄎ" and present specialties associated with local administrative areas.

The first stamp displays the symbol "ㄅ" (b), as in Beitou District of Taipei City, and a hot spring. This is followed by a "ㄆ" (p) as in Pingxi District of New Taipei City and its famous sky lanterns.

The third stamp shows the symbol "ㄇ" (m) for Magong, the seat of Penghu County, and fireworks over the Xiying Rainbow Bridge. The fourth stamp depicts "ㄈ" (f) for Fuli Township in Hualien County and the long yellow daylily.

The last stamp in the top row features the symbol "ㄉ" (d) as in Donggang Township in Pingtung County and a bluefin tuna. The sixth stamp is the symbol for "ㄊ" (t) for Toufen in Miaoli County and the Tung Blossom.

In gray, the seventh stamp provides the symbol "ㄋ" (n) for Nangan in Lienchiang County and Tunnel 88. The eighth stamp shows "ㄌ" (l), as in Lugu Township in Nantou County, along with a tea set.

The ninth stamp displays "ㄍ" (g), for Guanyin District in Taoyuan City, and pink lotus flowers. The last stamp showcases the symbol "ㄎ" (k), as in Kouhu Township in Yunlin County, and shows a worker preparing mullet roe.

People wishing to purchase the stamps can do so by going directly to local Taiwan post offices, visiting the Postal Museum, or ordering online at the Chunghwa Post website.



New Bopomofo stamp series. (Chunghwa Post image)