Taiwan reports 4 more Mpox cases, vaccine registrations start

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (March 21) announced four new Mpox cases, including three local cases and one infection imported from Japan, while registrations for vaccinations for the virus also started.

The four new Mpox cases are all males living in northern Taiwan ranging in age from their 30s to their 40s. From March 3-5, the men were advised by doctors to take a test for the disease after reporting symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, diarrhea, rash, swollen lymph nodes, blisters, and pustules. They were confirmed positive between March 14 and 15.

The CDC pointed out that the four cases are currently undergoing treatment in hospital isolation wards. A total of 14 medium- and high-risk contacts have been listed after an epidemiological investigation was conducted.

They have undergone health education and self-health monitoring for 21 days. Another 52 low-risk contacts have been given general health education to monitor their symptoms.

According to the CDC, Taiwan has listed Mpox as a category 2 communicable disease since June 23, 2022. As of Tuesday, a total of 16 cases, including 10 local cases and six imported cases have been confirmed.

The cases range in age from their 20s to their 50s. Most of the infections are believed to have been sexually transmitted.

The CDC has already devised a Mpox vaccination program to prevent the spread of the virus. Starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, high-risk contacts of confirmed cases, Orthopoxvirus lab workers, and people who have engaged in "high-risk sexual behavior" over the past six months, such as having multiple sexual partners, working in the sex trade, or soliciting sexual services, are encouraged to log into the official Mpox vaccination registration website.

The CDC said due to the limited number of vaccines, the program will utilize pre-registered appointments, vaccination centers, and intradermal injections. Six hospitals have been set up to provide these vaccinations, including Taipei City Hospital Linsen Chinese Medicine Branch, Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, Taoyuan General Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taichung Veterans General Hospital, Chi Mei Medical Center, and Kaohsiung Municipal Da-Tung Hospital.

For more information, please visit the CDC website, call the domestic toll-free epidemic prevention hotline at 1922 or 0800-001922.