Debt collection stabbing causes car crash in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man crashed a car through a fence in Kaohsiung on Tuesday (March 21) after allegedly being stabbed by a friend trying to collect a debt.

Police were alerted to the crash in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan district at about 7 a.m and became suspicious when they found the 24-year-old driver surnamed Chen (陳) at the scene with only mild injuries, but unexplained knife wounds on his arm, per CNA. A police investigation revealed that Chen had been stabbed by a friend immediately before the crash.

Chen was reportedly sitting in his parked car when the friend with whom he had a financial dispute confronted him. The argument escalated and Chen was stabbed in the arm, crashing the car as he tried to drive away.

The attacker, a 27-year-old man also surnamed Chen (陳), has been charged with causing bodily harm, and the case has been referred to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors office.