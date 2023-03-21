Alexa
Debt collection stabbing causes car crash in south Taiwan

Suspicions raised after driver found at scene with stab wounds

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/21 16:02
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man crashed a car through a fence in Kaohsiung on Tuesday (March 21) after allegedly being stabbed by a friend trying to collect a debt.

Police were alerted to the crash in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan district at about 7 a.m and became suspicious when they found the 24-year-old driver surnamed Chen (陳) at the scene with only mild injuries, but unexplained knife wounds on his arm, per CNA. A police investigation revealed that Chen had been stabbed by a friend immediately before the crash.

Chen was reportedly sitting in his parked car when the friend with whom he had a financial dispute confronted him. The argument escalated and Chen was stabbed in the arm, crashing the car as he tried to drive away.

The attacker, a 27-year-old man also surnamed Chen (陳), has been charged with causing bodily harm, and the case has been referred to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors office.
car accident
crash
debt collector
crime

