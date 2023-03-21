Warehouse Automated Sorting System Market Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends from 2023 to 2031

The Warehouse Automated Sorting System Market analysis offered by Report Ocean includes a comprehensive assessment of the business solutions, studies, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth of the market. The report covers various aspects of the market, such as R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and the local improvement of basic competition operating within the market on a global and local scale. Additionally, the studies include major strategic trends, both in terms of the overall market size and the segment markets by type, application, and region.

Sortation is the process of identifying individual items on a conveyor system and diverting them to correct locations using a variety of devices controlled by task-specific software. Sorters are applied to different applications depending upon the product type and the required rate.

The global market for Warehouse Automated Sorting System is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Warehouse Automated Sorting System market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Warehouse Automated Sorting System market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Warehouse Automated Sorting System market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Warehouse Automated Sorting System market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Warehouse Automated Sorting System players cover Daifuku, SSI SCHAEFER, KION Group (Dematic), Vanderlande and BEUMER, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Report Coverage

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global Warehouse Automated Sorting System market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, value chain analysis, etc.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global Warehouse Automated Sorting System market, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers understand how the Warehouse Automated Sorting System market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War.

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue in USD millions and volume in K Units.

Market Segmentation:

The study segments the Warehouse Automated Sorting System market and forecasts the market size by Type (Linear Sortation Systems and Loop Sortation Systems,), by Application (Retail and E-commerce, Post and Parcel, Food and Beverage and Pharmaceutical and Medical), and region (APAC, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation by type

Linear Sortation Systems

Loop Sortation Systems

Segmentation by application

Retail and E-commerce

Post and Parcel

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Others

Segmentation by region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Major companies covered

Daifuku

SSI SCHAEFER

KION Group (Dematic)

Vanderlande

BEUMER

Siemens

Intelligrated

Fives Intralogistics

Murata Machinery

TGW Group

Interroll

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Shanxi Oriental Material Handing

Potevio

Equinox

Okura

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of Warehouse Automated Sorting System, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Warehouse Automated Sorting System market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Warehouse Automated Sorting System market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Warehouse Automated Sorting System sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Warehouse Automated Sorting System sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Warehouse Automated Sorting System market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Daifuku, SSI SCHAEFER, KION Group (Dematic), Vanderlande, BEUMER, Siemens, Intelligrated, Fives Intralogistics and Murata Machinery, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Points:

Provide enterprise external environment analysis and PEST analysis.

Provide strategies for company to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

Provide market dynamic analysis, including market driving factors, market development constraints.

Provide market entry strategy analysis for new players or players who are ready to enter the market, including market segment definition, client analysis, distribution model, product messaging and positioning, and price strategy analysis.

Keep up with international market trends and provide analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on major regions of the world.

Analyze the market opportunities of stakeholders and provide market leaders with details of the competitive landscape.

