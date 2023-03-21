Phosphate Rock Market Size, Share, Demand 2023 to 2030 Analysis by Key Players: The Mosaic Company, S.C. Phosphate Resources Limited

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the Phosphate Rock Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. This market research study on Phosphate Rock Market provides a thorough analysis and improvement of the important business producers, opportunities, difficulties, and worldwide suppliers as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions. Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment.

Global Phosphate Rock Market to reach USD 46.44 billion by 2027.Global Phosphate Rock Market is valued approximately at USD 27.99 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Phosphate rocks are used in making products such as calcium phosphate, nutritional supplements, phosphate fertilizers, animal feed, detergent, toothpaste, and others. Growing use of fertilizers to meet the growing food demand, rising demand in processed food industry to enhance taste and shelf life and increasing population of vegan people as they are increasing consumption of farm produced food are fueling the demand for phosphate rock market. For instance, according to Statista, the average volume of phosphate fertilizer used in the Northeast and Yorkshire and Humber went up by four kilograms per hectare between 2012/13 and 2018/19.

Additionally, according to Plant Proteins, vegan consumers in United States has been increased to 6% in 2020, as compared to 1% in 2014. Furthermore, establishment of quick-serve restaurants and strategic moves by market players to cater the rising demand are expected to prove beneficial for market growth in coming years. Such as, in January 2018, Itafos acquired Conda Phosphate Operations, which had the capacity of producing 540,000 metric tons of phosphate-based products annually. However, stringent regulations regarding land pollution and availability of substitutes such as phytase may hinder the growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the regions considered for regional analysis. Asia Pacific is dominating the world market and is also expected to grow with the highest growth rate during forecast period. Factors attributed to growth in Asia Pacific are rising industrialization, urbanization and rising food and beverage industry in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Mosaic Company

S.C. Phosphate Resources Limited

Nutrien Ltd.

Misr Phosphate

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd

Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Co., Ltd (YPH)

PhosAgro

J R Simplot

Itafos

Shaw River Manganese Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

