Inorganic Color Pigments Market 2023 to 2030 Analysis By Key Players: Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the Inorganic Color Pigments Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. This market research study on Inorganic Color Pigments Market provides a thorough analysis and improvement of the important business producers, opportunities, difficulties, and worldwide suppliers as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions. Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment.

Global Inorganic Color Pigments Market to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2027. Global Inorganic Color Pigments Market is valued approximately at USD 3.19 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Inorganic color pigments are non-migratory, non-warping and do not bleed. They are used in various industries such as industrial coating, coil coating, powder coating and others. Also, they are used in the coloring of plastics, construction and others. Rising demand of plastic in packaging, automotive and building & construction coupled with the growth of these end-use industries is fueling the demand for inorganic color pigments in the market.

For instance, global automotive industry revenue in 2017 was USD 5315 billion which is estimated to reach USD 8931 billion in 2030. Furthermore, government housing projects and growing demand for better aesthetics are expected to lead the market towards further growth during forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, government of India is planning to construct 20 million affordable houses across urban areas by 2022, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. However, adverse effects of inorganic color pigments market on environment and stringent government regulations may hamper the market growth in coming years.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for regional analysis, among which Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share and is also expected to grow with the highest growth rate during forecast period. Factors attributed to Asia Pacific’s growth include less stringent government laws as compared to North America and Europe and easy availability of raw material and low labor cost in the countries such as China and India, which is attracting investors to set up their manufacturing facilities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huntsman International LLC

BASF SE

Lanxess

Venator Materials PLC

Applied Minerals, Inc.

Cathay Industries

Hunan Sanhuan Pigment Co., Ltd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Shepherd Color Company

Bayer AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Iron Oxide

Carbon and Vegetable Black

Ultramarine Blue

Chrome Green

Others

By Application:

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

