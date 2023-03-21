Flavored Water Market Size, Share, Future Scope, New Trends, Segmentation, Latest Innovation and Demand Forecast by 2030

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the Flavored Water Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. This market research study on Flavored Water Market provides a thorough analysis and improvement of the important business producers, opportunities, difficulties, and worldwide suppliers as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions. Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment.

Global Flavored Water Market to reach USD 26.81 billion by 2027. Global Flavored Water Market is valued approximately at USD 13.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Flavored Water Market are beverages that contain water with additional ingredients such as sweeteners, artificial flavors, caffeine and others. Rising trend of zero-calorie and low-carb content soft drink among millennials is rising the demand. Growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle, rising prevalence of obesity and increasing population in urban areas are boosting the demand for flavored water in the market. For instance, according to World Obesity Federation, in 2016, 650 million people were considered to be affected by obesity, which according to the current trend, is estimated to reach over 1 billion by 2025.

Also, according to UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development), the worldwide urban population which was 3901 million in 2014 has increased to 4300 million in 2019 and is expected to reach 6656 million by 2050. Furthermore, availability of small-sized packages at affordable cost and use of sustainable packaging containers are expected to fuel the demand in near future. However, increasing use of plastic for packaging and growing preference for substitutes such as smoothies, juices, soft drinks and others may hamper the demand during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing consumption of flavored water as an alternative to other carbonated drinks. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during forecast period, owing to rising awareness regarding product and healthy lifestyle.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nestlé?(C)

Talking Rain

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Hint Inc.

Spindrift

National Beverage Corp.

Sanpellegrino S.P.A.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Saratoga Spring Water Company

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Sparkling

Still

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

