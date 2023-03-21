NGS Sample Preparation Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players – New England Biolabs, Becton, Dickinson and Company

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the NGS Sample Preparation Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. This market research study on NGS Sample Preparation Market provides a thorough analysis and improvement of the important business producers, opportunities, difficulties, and worldwide suppliers as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions. Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment.

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027.Global NGS Sample Preparation Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ngs-sample-preparation-market/QI037

The genetic research investigations have been revolutionized by NGS. NGS is a cutting-edge technology that can sequence the whole human genome in a single day. NGS offers a fast-sequencing speed and increased extensibility, resulting in beneficial research and development applications. The methods for sample preparation are changing as a result of advances in sequencing technology. Pre-sequencing techniques including library preparation and target enrichment produce accurate sequencing and high-quality data. Constant advancements in the field of NGS sample preparation have led to the development of standard sample preparation methods, which has aided in the expansion of NGS sample preparation market. The market growth is driven by the key factors such as rising prevalence of infectious diseases and technical advancement in NGS platforms.

For instance, Global cancer burden is expected to reach 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) Globocan 2020. Also, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 1 in 5 persons will get cancer during their lifetime, with 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women dying from it. As the incidence of cancer rises, additional diagnostic technologies that can be utilized to make accurate and reliable diagnoses are required. For instance, in 2019, Qiagen launched NGS panels and liquid biopsy solutions with integrated bioinformatics to help accelerate cancer research. In addition, QIAGEN and Natera announced a collaboration in March 2018 to develop cell-free DNA assays for QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System. The company also places a premium on the creation of new products and the upgrading of its present product line. However, strict regulation associated with NGS sample preparation may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

In the worldwide NGS sample preparation market, North America is the leading revenue-generating region. The large share of this regional market can be attributed to favorable government and private sector initiatives for the development and adoption of NGS technologies, widespread adoption of NGS diagnostics in the region, growing NGS-based research and clinical applications in the region, growing cancer research, rising awareness of NGS services, and the presence of leading NGS companies.

Major market player included in this report are:

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc

Beckman Coulter

Oxford Gene Technology

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Swift Biosciences Inc

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ngs-sample-preparation-market/QI037

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Workstations

Reagents & Consumables

By Workflow:

DNA

RNA

Target Enrichment

Quality Control

By Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies

By Application:

Disease Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Agricultural and Animal Research

Other Applications

By End use:

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ngs-sample-preparation-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ngs-sample-preparation-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/