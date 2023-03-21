Global ATM Market Actual Need Outlook and Supportive Judgment | CAGR @4.9%

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the Global ATM Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. This market research study on Global ATM Market provides a thorough analysis and improvement of the important business producers, opportunities, difficulties, and worldwide suppliers as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions. Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment.

Global ATM Market to reach USD 28.21 billion by 2027. Global ATM Market is valued approximately at USD 20.18 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Convenience, such as easy flow of cash, rising number of transactional benefits and prompt services are pushing the utilization of ATM services. Additionally, growing urbanization, rising education levels, increasing number of bank accounts and government norms to enhance safety of machines are fueling the demand for ATM in the market. For instance, in 2014, government of India launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) to increase the financial inclusion in India. Hence, according to India brand Equity foundation, as of February 2021, the number of accounts opened under PMJDY reached 419.3 million. Also, in 2019, Reserve Bank of India mandated banks in India to discontinue the magstripe cards and upgrade to EMV chip cards to enhance protection against scams/ frauds. Furthermore, technological advancements in ATMs to enhance the safety are expected to boost the demand in coming years. However, growing preference for Point-of-Sale machines and rising number of UPI services are expected to restrain the market growth during forecast period. Such as, in November 2020, Whatsapp Inc. launched its mobile payment services in India.

Asia Pacific is dominating the world market among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace during forecast period, owing to rising deployment of ATMs and growing financial inclusion in the region due to rising population.

Major market player included in this report are:

Diebold Nixdorf

Fujitsu Limited

G4S plc

GRG Banking

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp. (Hitachi)

NCR Corporation

OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.

Paycorp Group (Pty) Ltd

Source Technologies (APCT Holdings, LLC)

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Deployment

Managed Service

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

