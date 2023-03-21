Taiwan president to visit Guatemala, Belize in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Office of the President announced on Tuesday (March 21) that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will lead a delegation to the Central American diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize.

Tsai's "Democratic Partnership for Common Prosperity Journey" will begin on March 29 and last for 10 days. Tsai's delegation will also stopover in New York City, while on the way back the group will have a layover in Los Angeles before returning to Taiwan on April 7.

Joining Tsai in the delegation will be Hsu Chia-ching (徐佳青), minister of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC); Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮); Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍); Deputy Secretary-General Xavier Chang (張惇涵); Presidential Office Medical Convener Chen Tsen-wen (陳振文); Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺); and Presidential Office spokeswoman Lin Yu-chan (林聿禪).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the itinerary includes a meeting between Tsai and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Belize Prime Minister John Briceno, and representatives of overseas compatriots. Tsai will also deliver a speech at the Belize National Assembly and visit an exhibition on women's empowerment projects.