Taiwan vice president takes 11% lead over most likely KMT election rival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has taken a strong lead in the race for the next presidential election, according to an opinion poll released Tuesday (March 21).

Lai scored 36.2%, or 11% more than his most likely rival, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang (KMT), a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) survey found. Hou would receive 24.8%, with Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) finishing at 19% if Lai, Hou, and Ko were the only three candidates running in the Jan. 13, 2024 elections, Storm Media reported.

While Lai was the only contender registering for the DPP nomination, the KMT has still not made its choice. Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), who has been mulling rejoining the main opposition party, and KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) have also been regarded as potential candidates.

TPOF Chairman Ying-lung You (游盈隆) said the new results could indicate a turning point in the race, with Lai surging by 8.5% compared to a February poll, and Hou losing 7.6%. Since the TPOF launched the monthly poll last December, both Lai and Hou had their highs and lows, but the vice president looked like he was on an upward trajectory, while the New Taipei City mayor was losing ground. Only Ko’s support level was stable, though he remained in third place, You said.

The question remains whether the race is set, with Lai maintaining a lead and Hou remaining behind, which amounts to a key change from the KMT’s victory in last November’s local elections.

Focus Survey Research conducted the opinion poll on behalf of the TPOF from March 13-14, producing 1,073 valid responses with a margin of error of 2.99%.