All About Thai Food & Thai Restaurants in Pune Delivering Food Online

Thai cuisine is delectable and has gained popularity all over the world because of its intense tastes. If you've never had Thai food, get ready to be wowed by the complex flavours and rich spices that make it so special. The utilization of contrasting flavours in Thai cuisine is what sets it apart from other cuisines. Thai cuisine frequently combines spiciness with sweetness and mild citrus notes, such as lime and mango. Any dish benefits from the depth that the distinctive peanut sauce brings because it is both sweet and savoury. Thai cuisine differs from other Asian cuisines in that each meal feels completely unique due to the layers of flavour.

History and origin of Thai cuisine

Many centuries ago, when southern Chinese regions were being colonized by Thailand, the first group to bring food with them was the Thai people. Although many other influences have impacted Thai cuisine throughout the years, historically, Szechwan was a significant influence on the cuisine. In the distant past, southern Muslim nations impacted the cuisine of Thailand's south, while Buddhist monks added an Indian flavour. After coming into contact with Portuguese missionaries and Dutch commerce, European cuisine began to have a much later influence on Thai cuisine. Even some Japanese influences can be seen throughout this period. The five tastes of sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and spicy are combined in a distinctive way to make Thai food today.

Different kinds of Thai food dishes you must try if you order food online in Pune

Pad Thai

Chinese immigrants brought noodle dishes to Thailand, with Pad Thai possibly being the most well-known of them. This iconic dish is a great place to begin if you’ve never tried Thai food because it’s not extremely spicy. Like many dishes, Pad Thai is regionally different but always contains the same basic ingredients: seafood, flat rice noodles, dried shrimp, tamarind, bean sprouts, fish sauce, shallots, and egg. These ingredients are stir-fried in a hot wok before being served on plates with roasted peanuts, fresh herbs, and chillies (optional). The well-balanced flavour contrast and signature sweet, sour, and salty Thai flavour combination are perfectly exemplified in Pad Thai.

Khao Soi

Whatever time of day or night in Thailand, noodle soups are a common street food dish. Khao Soi (or Soy), a speciality of Northern Thailand and a favourite in Chiang Mai, is one of the most adored variants. This Burmese-inspired soup is famous for its mildly spicy and aromatic curry broth, which is made with a rich coconut milk base, soft egg noodles, and either beef, chicken, or tofu. Deep-fried crispy egg noodles, pickled vegetables, and sliced shallots are added on top. All of these flavours can be found in one mouthful of Khao Soi: it's wonderful, cosy, somewhat spicy, sweet, and creamy.

Khao Pad

Locals love this traditional Thai fried rice meal, which is frequently served anytime but is especially delicious for lunch. In addition to eggs, onions, garlic, fish sauce, fresh herbs, tomatoes, or other vegetables, khao pad can be cooked with chicken, pork, beef, shellfish, or tofu. Cucumber slices, lime wedges, and other toppings are served with this mixture of ingredients after they have been thoroughly stir-fried with fragrant Jasmine rice. For picky eaters or those seeking a spice break, this very straightforward dish can be ordered, giving you control over the level of heat and other seasonings. Khao Pad Sapparod, a version with pineapple and prawns, is a delicious substitute.

Som Tam

Som Tam, arguably one of Thailand's most well-known salad dishes, is said to have its origins in Laos but has since evolved into a delicious north-eastern speciality and one of Thailand's most cherished foods. Som Tam is a salad that takes on many different forms. The traditional recipe, however, usually calls for red chillies, shredded green papaya, lime juice, fish sauce, tamarind pulp, and palm sugar. Runner beans, carrots, and cherry tomatoes are added to the mixture of these items. For their nutty and crunchy textures, dried shrimp and roasted peanuts are typically included. They are all ground up in a pestle and mortar, giving them a particular flavour that is sweet, savoury, spicy, salty, and sour. Regional versions can include fermented crab or papaya in place of mangoes to provide an entirely new flavour depth.

Gaeng Daeng

One of the most popular curry varieties in Thailand is red curry. They are often milder than green curries but spicier than yellow curries. Crushed red chillies in the curry paste, a mixture of garlic, shallots, blue ginger, and lemongrass, combined with coconut milk, and vegetables including tomatoes, eggplant, and mushrooms as chicken breast slices, give this dish its unique red hue. The curry is finished with thinly sliced kaffir leaves and sweet basil, creating a perfectly balanced mixture of creamy and spicy broth that will tingle your taste buds.

Restaurants in Pune that serve Thai food

Thai House

If you love Thai food, head to Thai House, a charming restaurant in Khadki. Thai artefacts cover the walls, giving the space a pleasant atmosphere. Do make a Tom Yum Soup order when you visit.

Gong

Bring your crew to Baner's Gong for delicious Thai food. Keep your phones close by because this restaurant boasts Instagram-worthy decor. Try the Thai Green Curry, Chicken Satay with Red Curry, and Crispy Lotus Stem while you're here.

Spring Onion

Stop by Spring Onion for a filling supper when you and your buddies are next hanging out in Deccan Gymkhana. This adorable tiny eatery serves delectable dishes.

Final thoughts

If you are craving Thai food and want to avoid going out, food delivery services are available in Pune with fast delivery and coverage of almost all restaurants in the city.

