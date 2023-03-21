Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax rebate to go into effect as soon as April 6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The NT$6,000 (US$196) tax surplus payment will reportedly be distributed through three major channels as soon as April 6.

Distribution timelines for the tax rebate among five official channels have come into focus. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) estimated the cash payments will be distributed as early as April 6, SET News cited.

There are five methods planned to distribute the funds:

Registration on '6000 website' and deposit into bank account Cash collection at an ATM Cash collection at the post office Direct deposit Distribution to specific groups unable to use the previous four methods

Those who either registered directly on the finance ministry's '6000 website' (https://6000.gov.tw) or are from specific groups unable to use other methods are eligible for direct deposit as soon as April 6, reported CNA. In addition, people will be able to access funds via ATM starting April 10. Post office pickups are estimated to open on April 17, but the starting dates will be confirmed by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet is reviewing the draft bill on "special regulations on strengthening economic and social resilience after the pandemic and sharing economic results for all." If it is approved on Friday (March 24), it will be sent to the Office of the President on Saturday afternoon (March 25), and it is expected to go into effect on Monday (March 27).

According to recent statements by officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Digital Affairs, once the budget has completed the statutory procedures, payments to people in the first three eligible categories will be made within five business days after the President announces the budget on March 27. As April 3-5 are public holidays, people who register on the website for direct deposit or are from rural groups are expected to receive the payment on April 6, which is the earliest of the five channels.

The start time for the ATM option is tentatively slated to start on April 10. The start date for picking up the cash from the post office is expected to be April 17.

The four main groups eligible for the NT$6,000 bonus are:

Taiwan nationals (including newborns born in Taiwan who own a birth certificate) Personnel from government agencies at all levels stationed abroad and their dependents with Taiwan citizenship Foreign spouses of Taiwan citizens from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and other countries, including foreign spouses with an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) Foreigners who have obtained an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC)

In order to avoid an overload of the '6000 website' from March 22-26, registration will be limited. During this time, registration will only be available to holders of ID or residence permits with one of two specific last digits.

On Wednesday (March 22), registration will be opened to people whose Taiwan ID or residence permit ends with a zero or a one. Registration will then be opened to those whose ID number ends in two or three on Thursday, four or five on Friday, six or seven on Saturday, and eight or nine on Sunday.