Counter UAS System Market Size Lucrative Segments And Their Underlying Factors

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Counter UAS System industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Counter UAS System industry.

The global counter UAS system market held a market value of USD 1,655.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 6,807.0 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

C-UAS, short for counter-drone technology, is another name for the counter UAS. Users can recognise unmanned aircraft. Drones pose a serious threat to both civilians and soldiers because of the rise in the number of security lapses they cause. This has aided the market for counter unmanned aerial systems in recent years. The development of the counter-UAS business has been further fueled by increased research and experimentation aimed at bolstering the defence system. This market trend will also be aided by the growing concern over potential security dangers posed by unlicensed aircraft Technology. In addition, it is anticipated that the market for counter unmanned aircraft systems would grow as aerial strikes become more frequent.

Governments all across the world are making significant investments to secure their nation and the lives of its citizens. They anticipate cutting-edge military technology like counter-UAS as a result. Due to the quick uptake of anti-drone systems, market demand will increase throughout the projection period.

The expense of developing a counter UAS system is enormous, and the radars, lasers, cutting-edge electronics, and radio beams that are used in the system are also very expensive. The manufacturer may find it challenging to produce in large quantities because of the high cost. These systems cannot be employed for commercial purposes because to their high cost, which presents a significant hurdle for the market when it comes to public spaces. In the future term, the leading players aim to overcome these obstacles and increase market demand.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing security breaches incidences by Unidentified UASs

Drones have been used more and more in recent years for aerial photography, search and rescue operations, agricultural tasks, and monitoring and surveillance. Many countries, such as the US, Brazil, and China, have enacted legislation governing and regulating the use of drones. At numerous locations, including military installations, airports, and jails, unidentified drones have broken security. As a result, there has been a noticeable rise in demand for drone defence systems.

Increased Terrorism Attacks Using Drones

Due to the rising demand for anti-drone technologies, the counter UAS market is expanding. The demand for counter UAS technology has increased as a result of rising terrorist activity. Other aerial vehicles can be tracked and detected by a counter UAS system. The global counter UAS market is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period due to the rise in illicit drone operations. Counter UAS Technology protects large public spaces, airports, and critical infrastructure such as stadiums, battlefield sites, military installations. Here the electro-optical and infrared sensors are sued to detect the drones.

Segments Overview:

The global counter UAS system market is segmented into component, system type, detection technology, neutralization technology, system mobility, and application.

By Component,

? Hardware (Equipment)

? Software (Command & control solution)

? Professional Services

The professional services segment is likely to hold the highest CAGR of 18.2%.

By System Type,

? Detection Systems

? Detection & Neutralization Systems

The detection systems the major share of more than 70% in 2020.

By Detection Technology,

? RF/ Wi-fi

? Acoustic Sensors (Microphones)

? Optical Sensors (Cameras)

? Radar

The radar segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2020.

By Neutralization Technology,

? Jammers

o Fixed

o Vehicle Mounted

o Handheld

? Counter Kinetic Systems (Guns/Missiles/Nets, etc.)

? High Power Laser/Microwave Systems

? Spoofing/Malware Solutions

The jammers segment held the largest market share close to 35% in 2020.

By System Mobility,

? Stationary

o Standard

o Large

? Mobile

? Portable

The mobile segment held the growth rate of 17.5% in over the forecast period. The stationary segment held the highest market share of more than 50% in 2020.

By Application,

? Military

? Homeland Security

? Civilian/ Commercial

o Airports

o Energy & Utilities

o Critical Infrastructures

o Data Centers

o Stadiums

o Residential

o Other Public Venues

The homeland security segment held the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global counter UAS system market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American market for counter UAS systems held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2020, with a revenue of USD 661.2 million. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market for counter UAS system is expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global counter UAS system market include Aaronia, Aselsan, Dedrone Holdings, Inc., DeTect, Inc., D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., Diehl Defence, Raytheon, Rohde & Schwarz, SRC, Inc. The cumulative market share of top six major players is close to 35%. In May 2021, Aslesan successfully completed the flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka. The Saka system with a 3-axis gimbal, developed for exploration and surveillance purposes, can take off automatically without the need for manual intervention.

The global counter UAS system market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global counter UAS system market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of counter UAS system

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in counter UAS system tools

The global counter UAS system market report answers questions such as:

? What is the market size and forecast of the global counter UAS system market?

? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global counter UAS system market during the assessment period?

? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global counter UAS system market?

? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global counter UAS system market?

? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global counter UAS system market?

? What is the market share of the leading players in the global counter UAS system market?

? What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global counter UAS system market?