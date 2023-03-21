Mobile Mapping Market Size Complete Company Profiling Of Dominant Companies

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Mobile Mapping industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Mobile Mapping industry.

The global mobile mapping market held a market value of USD 42.27 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 338.8 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.

The rapid acceptance of satellite mapping technology, as well as its seamless integration into smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices, is driving market revenue growth. The growing use of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in 3D mapping, environmental monitoring, machine control, accident investigation, and disaster response to meet the demand for accurate and up-to-date spatial data is driving the mobile mapping market. With the support of the latest 5G internet, the mobile mapping market is encouraging the development of innovative ways for automated and quick data collecting. Digital piracy and data security issues continue to be significant challenges for mobile mapping companies. Mobile mapping data servers store information about municipal planning, transportation, and utility management.

There is a possibility of data hacking, and these data may be exposed by cyberattacks such as phishing, malware, and spam. Some pirates hack into accounts to steal genuine users’ credentials, which can then be sold on the dark web. The risk of data breach and data confidentiality are projected to limit revenue development in the mobile mapping market. Access to public data is strictly regulated by governments in various regions. For example, the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has enforced requirements.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing investment in city planning and smart city projects

Smart cities are rapidly expanding as a result of increased urbanisation and supported government initiatives around the world. A smart city cannot exist without a 3D map. With the support of 3D city modelling, autonomous navigation, traffic and disaster management, digitising roadway property, and pollution reduction, mobile mapping technology for smart cities is aimed to improve people’s quality of life by optimising resources and maintaining sustainability. Smartphone and internet usage have played critical roles in data management and access. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), there will be 8.27 billion mobile cellular subscriptions worldwide in 2020. Smartphones allow people to easily obtain geospatial data.

Mobile mapping technology is being widely adopted by companies such as Hexagon, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, and others for augmented reality 3D models. The mobile mapping market has seen tremendous growth as a result of 3D urban modelling for mobility, sustainability, IoT, and autonomous driving. Furthermore, the improved 5G technology connectivity has unlocked bandwidths of more than 1 GHz, providing quality of service to both users and mobile mapping technology suppliers through a decrease in latency with real-time data transmission. Mobile mapping companies can now depict GIS assets with precise and scalable 3D representations of objects such as buildings, trees, and light posts, as well as night vision photos, thanks to 5G technology. Increased investments in city planning and smart city projects, as well as advancements in 5G internet access, are likely to accelerate this trend.

Increasing demand for terrestrial mobile mapping in logistics and transportation especially for aging population

In applications such as transportation, utility management, and city planning, the mobile mapping market is providing new capabilities for creating new databases and updating old databases. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and others are continuing to use mobile mapping technology for aerial photogrammetry or terrestrial surveying with the use of 360? long-lasting real sense camera (LiDAR). Companies such as Google, for example, have deployed an estimated fleet of 1,000+ trucks in the United States to provide internet map data. These technological improvements in converting geographical landscape data patterns into real-time 3D visualisation models are propelling the mobile mapping market’s revenue growth.

Mobile navigation Geographic Information System (GIS) for environmental monitoring is becoming increasingly used in the monitoring environment. Environmental researchers are employing mobile mapping GIS tools to help with duties like storm and hurricane forecasting and monitoring. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)-funded research project focusing on environmental monitoring and natural resource management is driving revenue growth in the mobile mapping sector.

Segments Overview:

The global mobile mapping market is segmented into component, type, application, and end users.

By Component,

o Hardware

o Software

o Service

The hardware segment is estimated to hold the revenue of more than USD 200 billion for 2022-2030.

By Type,

o Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping

o Indoor 3D Mobile Mapping

o Marine-Based Mobile Mapping

o Aerial Mobile Mapping

The vehicle/land based mobile mapping segment held more than 55% of the market share in 2021.

By Application,

o Emergency Response Planning

o Internet Applications

o Road Mapping and Highway Facility Management

o Road Inventory and Asset Management

o Digital Twins Applications

o Others

The internet applications segment is likely to cross the mark of US$ 135 billion by 2030 in terms of revenue.

By End Users,

o Agriculture

o BFSI

o Government & Public Sector

o Real Estate

o Retail

o Mining

o Telecommunication

o Transport & Logistics

o Others

The telecommunication segment is projected to hold the second largest market share by 2030, with a revenue of USD 99.9 billion. In addition to that, the transport and logistics segment held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021.

Regional Overview

By region, the global mobile mapping market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American market for mobile mapping held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021, with a revenue of USD 13.95 billion.

Competitive Landscape

The top players in the market held around 76% market share. The prominent players operating in the global mobile mapping market include Topcon Corporation, PASCO Corporation, NV5 Global, Inc., Trimble Geospatial, AISAN TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd., Esri India Technologies, Genesys International, McElhanney companies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Quantum Spatial, Timmons Group, Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd., KOKUSAI KOGYO CO., LTD., Mosaic Viking, Langan, and others. The techniques of the Timmons Group have been based on the same goals since 1953, which is improving the beauty, safety, and functionality of modern environment. The teams are strategically positioned to assist and reach every level of the client’s project needs while maintaining the vision and values at the centre of the relationship, whether the client is searching for expertise in building next project or direction with an existing venture.

Also, Leica Geosystems, a Swiss-based manufacturer of geographical measuring and surveying systems, introduced the Leica Pegasus TRK in its mobile mapping system product line in May 2022. The Leica Pegasus TRK product uses a dynamic leser scanning system to capture, measure, and display objects in real time. The device includes the new Leica Pegasus FIELD software, which allows for autonomous and secure data collecting and route planning in the field. Furthermore, the company claims to comply with privacy standards using AI and machine learning algorithms that would recognise and blur things such as people and automobiles in real-time without the use of any other software.

