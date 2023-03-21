Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia

Taiwan rated 4th happiest in Asia, 27th happiest in world

  1412
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/21 11:07
2015 Fulong International Sand Sculpting Art Festival. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

2015 Fulong International Sand Sculpting Art Festival. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.N. World Happiness Report published on Monday (March 20) ranked Taiwan as the happiest country in East Asia, fourth happiest in Asia, and 27th happiest in the world.

The U.N. released the World Happiness Report 2023, which listed 137 countries and regions around the world based on seven factors: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, perceptions of corruption, and dystopia. In this year's report, Finland kept its ranking as the happiest country for the sixth consecutive year.

Worldwide, Taiwan was ranked 27th, but in East Asia, Taiwan came in first place, with Japan (47), South Korea (57), Mongolia (61), China (64), Hong Kong (82), and North Korea not even making the list. Taiwan placed 4th in Asia overall, trailing only Israel (4th), Singapore (25th), and the United Arab Emirates (26).

As can be seen from the report, the top 10 are comprised of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand. In terms of other major countries in the world, Australia is 12th, Canada is 13th, the U.S. is 15th, Germany is 16th, the U.K. is 19th, France is 21st, Spain is 32nd, Italy is 33rd, and Russia 70th.

The bottom 10 least happy countries are Zambia (128), Tanzania (129), Comoros (130), Malawi (131), Bostwana (132), the Democratic Republic of Congo (133), Zimbabwe (134), Sierra Leone (135), Lebanon (136), and Afghanistan (137).

The World Happiness Report was first released in 2012. Taiwan's performance has declined slightly in recent years, having ranked 26th in 2022 and 24th in 2021, but is consistently rated highly in comparison to other Asian countries.
World Happiness Report
UN World Happiness Report
happiness
happiest country
happiest countries
Taiwan ranking

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ranked 3rd safest country in world
Taiwan ranked 3rd safest country in world
2023/01/19 18:28
Taiwan ranked 11th-most digitally competitive country in world by IMD
Taiwan ranked 11th-most digitally competitive country in world by IMD
2022/09/28 11:44
Thank Tsai and TSMC for Taiwan’s happiness
Thank Tsai and TSMC for Taiwan’s happiness
2022/07/11 18:41
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
2022/06/21 10:24
Taiwan ranks 26th on list of world’s happiest countries
Taiwan ranks 26th on list of world’s happiest countries
2022/05/20 19:33