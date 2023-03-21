Paraguay senator lauds friendship with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paraguay Senator Blas Antonio Llano Ramos and Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) reaffirmed bilateral relations during a meeting on Monday (March 20).

Llano thanked Taiwan for its assistance in Paraguay’s development over the years, particularly the offering of scholarships for many Paraguayan youths and the establishment of the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Many scholarship recipients went to Taiwan for their studies and returned to Paraguay to promote economic development and social prosperity, Llano said. He reiterated firm support of Taiwan-Paraguay friendship and said Paraguayans are grateful for Taiwan's selfless assistance and contributions over the years.

Senator Fernando Alberto Silva Facetti, a member of Llano’s delegation, pointed out that Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez’s visit to Taiwan last month fully demonstrated the country's support for Taiwan. Silva praised Taiwan as the most open democratic country in Asia and said that "the darker the night, the closer the dawn."

A new era is coming and Paraguay will always forge ahead side by side with Taiwan, he said.

Wu welcomed Llano and his delegation’s arrival in Taiwan and said that the friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay will not be separated by distance. Bilateral ties have been friendly and close since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than 65 years ago, he said.

The two countries share universal values such as democracy, freedom, and human rights, Wu said. In order to promote the well-being of the two peoples and cultivate talent, the governments of the two countries have promoted various cooperative projects that benefit people's livelihood, he said.

Taiwan is willing to share its development experience with Paraguay and is happy to see the continuous and stable growth of bilateral trade between the two countries in recent years, the foreign minister said. Taiwan looks forward to deepening mutually beneficial investment, economic, and trade relations with Paraguay, he added.

In January, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay Carlos Maria Lopez Lopez visited Taiwan, while Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez visited in February to reaffirm bilateral ties.

Paraguay is set to hold its presidential election in April, the outcome of which will likely determine whether Taiwan's sole South American ally will stick with Taipei or drop diplomatic ties in favor of Beijing.