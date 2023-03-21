Cloud Comrade Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Digital Skilling and Cloud Transformation for Customers in ASEAN

Cloud Comrade becomes first Singapore-headquartered born-in-the-cloud partner to sign a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 March 2023 - Cloud Comrade, a Singapore-headquartered cloud computing consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed a three-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) to accelerate the cloud transformation of customers in ASEAN.This will bring together AWS's migration and modernization offerings, AWS Managed Services (AMS), as well as Cloud Comrade's in-depth expertise and proven track record in helping companies migrate seamlessly and securely to AWS. This allows Cloud Comrade to better meet the changing needs of modern businesses, and help them surmount common challenges of cloud migration and adoption.As part of the SCA, Cloud Comrade and AWS will increase their go-to-market efforts of VMware Cloud on AWS , addressing the challenges of migrating data center applications to the cloud, data analytics, as well as application and database modernization practices. This will improve overall data maturity across the region by supporting organizations to harness the power of data, which, according to recent findings by AWS and Deloitte Access Economics , will help organizations in APAC grow their annual business revenue by 8.7% on average.With these practices, Cloud Comrade will help more customers in the region, specifically enterprises in the financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and media industries, adopt AWS at scale to drive productivity, cost efficiencies, and business innovation.Both companies will increase investment in joint go-to-market activities to expand Cloud Comrade's footprint in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other ASEAN countries, including an amplified marketing focus on the financial services and media sectors to capture the growing market opportunities in these areas. Cloud Comrade and AWS will collaborate on several sales and marketing initiatives, including events, training programs for Cloud Comrade customers across Asia Pacific, and access to enablement tools to ramp up on new customer acquisitions in the new markets.Having achieved the status of an AWS Authorized Training Partner in 2022, Cloud Comrade can now support organizations of all sizes to develop the necessary skills to accelerate migration, innovate faster, and build modern applications on AWS. In line with Cloud Comrade's commitment to digital skilling, all Cloud Comrade's employees have achieved cloud certification. As part of the SCA, Cloud Comrade will further train 100 people across its organization and affiliates on AWS Cloud over the next three years to help upskill the Singapore and ASEAN digital workforce."Cloud Comrade is committed to accelerating cloud innovation in the vibrant region of Southeast Asia," says Andy Waroma, Co-managing Director, Cloud Comrade. "We have been an AWS Partner for more than eight years, and we are delighted to take our relationship to new heights through this SCA. Both companies are deeply aligned in our vision to help customers in the region use cloud to convert challenges into opportunities amid a volatile and uncertain business landscape. We help customers do that by enabling employees in our organization and affiliates with cloud skills, and delivering innovative AWS technologies to power their business transformation.""Our partners are critical in helping our customers harness the power of the cloud to transform, innovate, and succeed. Cloud Comrade, with deep cloud expertise and an industry-focused approach to delivering customer solutions, is a great example," said Corrie Briscoe, Head of Alliances & Channels in Asia-Pacific and Japan. "AWS has been working with Cloud Comrade since 2014, and I am delighted with this expansion in our relationship. This collaboration agreement makes it easier for our joint customers to access advanced cloud capabilities like data analytics, and modernize their applications and databases as they accelerate their digital transformation. We look forward to developing innovative solutions with Cloud Comrade to solve meaningful customer challenges."Since its inception in 2014, Cloud Comrade has built up a strong presence across ASEAN, helping over 500 organizations, including Indonesian e-commerce company Tokopedia and global logistics services provider Rhenus Freight Logistics GmbH, to modernize their IT infrastructure on AWS Cloud and enhance their digital capabilities to be future-ready.An AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Tier Consulting Partner and an early AWS Partner in Singapore since 2014, Cloud Comrade offers a comprehensive range of cloud services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade is also an AWS Marketplace Skilled Consulting Partner and is listed on AWS Marketplace, allowing its customers to purchase and deploy its services faster, in a more streamlined manner.The collaboration agreement comes a month after Cloud Comrade achieved the Level 1 Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Competency, which recognises that Cloud Comrade has successfully met AWS's extensive list of requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7. Cloud Comrade also holds three other AWS Competencies, specifically, the Migration Consulting Competency, SAP Consulting Competency, and Financial Services Consulting Competency. The AWS Competency Program identifies, validates, and promotes AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in specialised areas across industries, use cases, and workloads.Cloud Comrade has won numerous accolades over the years. Cloud Comrade (https://cloudcomrade.com) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia ( https://sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com

