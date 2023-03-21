AP source: Lions agree to 1-year deal with Gardner-Johnson

The Detroit Lions have agreed to an $8 million, one-year deal with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Detroit landed some much-needed defensive backs last week, adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley and took another step in revamping the secondary by acquiring Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson reunites with Lions coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them in New Orleans. He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years with the Saints.

Earlier in the day, the Lions announced they signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore to follow up a busy opening week in free agency for the franchise.

Detroit drafted Glasgow out of Michigan in 2016 and he started 58 games over four seasons. He signed with Denver as a free agent in 2020 and started 33 games with the Broncos.

Badgley made 20 of 24 field goals in 12 games for the Lions last season, providing desperately needed stability at the position. Moore has played in 56 games, including one start, in Detroit since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

