Why SEO Is so Important to Businesses in Ireland

The global pandemic saw many families confined to their homes – and this has had far-reaching consequences for both retail and providers of various services. In fact, it is estimated that eCommerce will capture around 25% of all global sales by 2026 – it already accounts for 19% of retail sales.

This is good news for consumers as it increases the online availability of products and services – and increases competition, thus driving down prices. However, increased competition is not always great news for Irish businesspeople, especially online competition. It means a crowded marketplace where it’s not always easy to stand out from the crowd.

However, the increase in the number of Irish businesses that are turning to the Internet to market products and services has grown in lockstep with the global eCommerce trends. This is why searches for SEO Dublin and SEO Ireland have increased immensely in the last number of years. An Irish company that wants to dominate the search engine results pages (be a result near the top of that coveted first page) is going to have to become familiar with the practice of SEO or find a company that can offer advice in this crucial area of content creation and management.

Just what is SEO?

SEO or ‘Search Engine Optimisation’ is part of a content creation methodology that is designed to increase the number of visitors to a website (or another web page). It consists (in simple terms) of using a variety of phrases and words on a site that triggers the Google algorithm to rank a site highly – and elevate it to the top of the list of the SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages) for a particular search. The visitors who reach a site in this manner (using ‘Organic Search) are referred to collectively as ‘unpaid traffic’ (as opposed to those who arrive at a site via an advertisement of some kind).

So what can SEO do for a Company?

Organic search is by far the most common method that leads consumers to a company site – and feeds the company’s sales funnel. It’s important to adhere to the content guidelines that are issued by Google on a regular basis in order to ensure that SEO is effective. It may seem unfair to cite Google as the source of the ultimate guidelines for effective copy creation and SEO practice – but they are the Gorilla in the Search Sandpit.SEO can have a variety of benefits, but only if it is done right, here are some of those benefits.

SEO Build Trust and Consumer Loyalty

Quality content that adds value to the lives of the site visitor is the fuel that keeps an effective online communication and marketing strategy ticking over. A company that provides this sort of quality SEO-optimised content and adheres to Google’s guidelines will soon find that its message not only reaches those using a search engine to find products for the first time – but also reassures current clients and builds brand loyalty. Messaging needs to be well thought out and consistent – and good SEO practice will reflect this clarity.

Good SEO Enhances the On-Site User Experience

The ever-busy Google algorithms have evolved to the point where they can track and interpret the user experience. This is evidenced by Google’s provision of a ‘Page Experience Update’ to marketers. This is invaluable information about how a visitor to the page accesses content. Great SEO practice elevates the on-page user experience – and improves the chances of them taking the next step in the sales journey – and finally becoming loyal brand ambassadors.

The user needs to be able to find what they are looking for with the minimum of fuss and bother – or as that translates into the Internet experience – the minimum number of clicks. If they struggle to find a particular service or product, then the Google algorithms will inevitably start to punish the ranking of that site in the search engine results.

Be Locally Relevant

A well-structured SEO plan will include a variety of keywords and key phrases that are directly related to the area within which a local business operates. It is one of the reasons that suppliers of plumbing and electrical services (for example) simply need an Internet presence. The trend towards the use of mobile devices to find products and services has also increased this sort of Internet search activity. Put simply, a business that does not practice good SEO that has been developed to reach a local demographic is missing out on business opportunities.

Cost-Effective Reach

The Internet today allows small and medium-sized Irish businesses to play in the same marketing field as the business heavyweights. Marketing in Ireland, including search engine marketing from trusted local companies such as irelandseo.ie and attracting organic traffic using quality SEO-optimized content, provides even the fledgling company with a messaging reach and effectiveness that smaller organizations could only dream of a generation ago. However, not only does professional SEO practice allow the marketing messages and brand identity of the organization to reach well-defined demographic groups, when and where they want, but it also does so at a fraction of the cost of traditional above-the-line advertising – and its effectiveness is measurable.

However, many smaller businesses simply do not have the resources or manpower to dedicate to the development and management of a st5rategically integrated and SEO-driven online marketing campaign. In cases like these outsourcing can offer tremendous value to the organization. There are professional advisors that can handle everything from the conceptualization of the online communications strategy, including the SEO component. They can also develop content in-line with SEO demands – and provide the results of ongoing measurement of the success of any campaign – and where necessary make the appropriate changes.

SEO practice is an ever-evolving field – and requires time and effort, as well as a certain artistry with words in order to provide businesses with a competitive edge. When one considers that the results of an integrated online marketing and communications campaign, including the effectiveness of the SEO component are measurable and almost infinitely adaptable, any Irish business that ignores the proven effectiveness of SEO will be at a distinct competitive disadvantage.