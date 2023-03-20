Xinying in southern Taiwan recommended as ideal place for YouBike tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan City Government recommends Xinying to tour on YouBike as there are seven YouBike 2.0 stations across the district and a flat and enjoyable bikeway system, according to this press release.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that tourists who come to Tainan may not consider Xinying, but in recent years the city government has actively invested in Xinying to turn it into an ideal city to visit.

Director of Tainan's Bureau of Tourism Lin Kuo-hua (林國華) recommended that the public take the train to Xinying Train Station and rent a YouBike upon arrival. The first stop is Xinying’s well-known landmark —Swan Lake Park—to admire the scenery of the arch bridge and swans swimming in the lake. Then, bikers may continue to ride along the bikeway to connect to the Chianan Irrigation Channel Xingying Branch trail (嘉南大圳新營支線步道), where riders can visit the House of Sanpin Honda (本田三一宅), which is now a tea house, and drink tea there.

Riders may continue on to the Xinying Cultural Center and the Nanying Green Heart Park located downtown. From there, they can ride to Xinying Art Park, a popular instagrammable place with a series of artistic works created by artist No2Good that are themed around “mice” and “childhood fantasies.”

The next stop is the Changsheng Barracks, a rebuild of a deserted military camp, that features a rare U-shaped green tunnel that is formed by the outstretched branches of the banyan trees on both sides of the street. Riders may continue up to the Xinying Railroad Culture Park to visit the former Xinying Sugar Factory and enjoy the factory’s fresh milk ice. The last stop is Xinying Railway Scenic Park, where riders can find a spot to relax and watch the trains come and go.



(Tainan City Government photos)