Cathay Pacific resumes direct flights from Taipei to Tokyo in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cathay Pacific announced on Monday (March 20) that it will resume direct flights from Taipei to Japan, with four flights a week from Taipei to Tokyo, starting May 1, CNA reported.

The airline will increase the frequency of direct flights from Taipei to Tokyo to one daily flight, starting June 1. In addition, one daily Taipei-Osaka flight will be added to the airline’s flight schedule, also starting June 1.

Cathay Pacific said that from now until March 24, it will launch an exclusive five-day deal on the official website for non-stop flights to Tokyo that depart after April 30. Tickets for round-trip flights between Taipei and Tokyo’s Narita that depart during the period from May 1 to June 14 start at NT$13,202 (US$435.67) for economy class and NT$32,002 for business class, per CNA.

Cathay Pacific uses Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the Taipei-Tokyo route and Airbus A350-900 aircraft for the Taipei-Osaka route. Both aircraft are equipped with the largest audio-visual library in the Asia-Pacific region, which is updated monthly. The latest shows on the entertainment system include the Oscar-winning films "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Whale," per CNA.