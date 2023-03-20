Taiwan TikToker rushes court at Dwight Howard, Jeremy Lin games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese TikToker rushed onto the court during basketball games played by former NBA stars Dwight Howard and Jeremy Lin on Saturday (March 18) and Sunday (March 19), prompting both the P. League+ and T1 League to ban the controversial internet personality for life.

During a T1 League home game for the Taoyuan Leopards as they faced off with the Kaohsiung Aquas, the TikToker Yu Chao-lin (游兆霖), who goes by the handle "Eat S*** Brother," suddenly ran onto the court while wearing a No. 22 Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton jersey. He could be heard shouting and recklessly running around Howard before security seized him.

After the game, Howard told the media that it is very dangerous for fans to run onto the court. If they attack players, it could lead to unmanageable consequences, and Howard expressed hope that it would not happen again.

However, the next day, with a little over five minutes left in the second quarter of a P. League+ game between the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots and the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers, Yu ran onto the court again. Boos from fans echoed around the stadium as he was again forcibly removed by staff.

P. League+ made a prompt decision and responded forcefully that afternoon:

"Regarding the incident in which a fan broke onto the court and interfered with the game, the league immediately asked the fan to leave the stadium. Since this behavior has affected the progress of the game and may lead to doubts about the safety of players on the court, the league has therefore decided that the fan will be banned from all PLG stadiums for life."

That evening, the T1 League on Instagram also issued an announcement in response to the incident:

"Regarding an incident that occurred during the 67th game of the season in which a certain fan suddenly entered the court and interrupted the game, the league officially announces that the fan will be banned from entering any games held by this league from now own in order to ensure the safety of players and the rights and interests of other fans watching the game."

In 2019, Taiwanese YouTuber Holger Chen (陳之漢) got into a fight with Yu, who left him disparaging comments on Facebook, including calling him a "coward." The two fought in a cage challenge match which ended in Yu's defeat.

On Sunday evening, Chen took to Facebook to criticize Yu for his actions and threatened him if he did not apologize.

Yu rushing onto the court during the T1 League game on Saturday.

Yu running onto the court during the PLG game on Sunday.