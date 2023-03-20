Bird nests pose power outage threat to Taipower

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipower is becoming vigilant to prevent birds from nesting on electrical poles, which led to power outages throughout Taiwan in spring 2022.

As warm weather returns, birds are once again nesting their young. Taipower is installing bird repellent on poles and lines and removing nests that affect the power supply, per BCC.

Taipower Taichung Branch said bird nests can easily cause power outages, mainly due to nesting materials, which can include conductive materials such as nails and metal wires. Once these materials come into contact with charged power equipment, a power outage can occur.

According to Taipower Taichung Office, 190 bird nests were removed in Taichung in 2022. In 2023, 10 nests have been identified and cleared away so far.

Taipower said if a nest is detected on wires or poles when inspecting power lines, it will arrange an appropriate time to temporarily suspend power to remove the nest, typically late at night or early in the morning, to avoid affecting people’s electrical needs.

Taipower pointed out that whenever it removes a nest, it takes special care to check for any eggs or chicks.

Taipower is concerned that more birds are nesting on electrical equipment. It noted that bird nests can be built very quickly, with some nests removed in the morning only to be rebuilt the next day.

For this reason, Taipower is calling upon the public to report bird nests on electrical poles in their community to protect not only the birds but an uninterrupted supply of electricity.