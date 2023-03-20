Taiwan's Maolin National Scenic Area gifting mug sets to attract international tourists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The administration office of the Maolin National Scenic Area in Kaohsiung City has launched a giveaway event to attract more international visitors.

Starting Monday (March 20), international tourists who go to all three visitor centers of Xinwei, Maolin, and Rinari in the scenic area and present their passports to information desk clerks for registration can each get a free mug gift set, CNA cited the office as saying. Maolin National Scenic Area Director Ke Chien-hsing (柯建興) said that he hoped this year’s mug set giveaway will attract more international tourists.

Each set is valued at NT$290 (US$9.57) and there are only 500 sets in total, the office said, urging international visitors to come while supplies last.