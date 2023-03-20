Taiwan, Japan ruling parties to discuss security issues in first physical dialogue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will hold a 2+2 diplomacy and defense dialogue with members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Tuesday (March 21).

DPP legislators Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) and Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) will hold talks with LDP lawmakers Horii Iwao and Kokuba Konosuke, who have already arrived in Taiwan. The two parties held similar events in August and December 2021, but this will be the first in-person talk between the two parties.

The closed-door meeting will focus on Japan's national security strategy documents, Taiwan's recent defense and military reforms, the progress of Taiwan’s military cooperation with the U.S., and the situation in the Indo-Pacific and Taiwan Strait, CNA reported.

DPP Chairman Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said he would like to hold talks in Japan in the future and make these discussions a regular exchange, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Japanese lawmakers will depart on Wednesday (March 22).

Japan has been increasingly concerned about Chinese military expansion in the region and has repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. In December 2022, Japan released new national security strategy and defense planning reports.

Most notable of the new changes was the authorization of “counterstrike capability,” which points to the ability to strike another nation’s missile launching infrastructure. Additionally, the documents labeled China’s military threat as “unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge in ensuring the peace and security of Japan and the peace and stability of the international community.”