China blasts British lawmakers for ignoring demand not to go to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese embassy in Britain on Sunday (March 19) denounced a visit by British lawmakers to Taiwan that is happening this week.

A group of six U.K. lawmakers led by parliamentarian Bob Stewart, chair of the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a six-day visit, according to CNA. The group is set to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (March 20) afternoon, according to the Presidential Office.

A statement released by the Chinese embassy in London said the lawmakers have “insisted on visiting the Taiwan region of China despite China’s resolute opposition,” according to Reuters. This is a “gross interference in China’s internal affairs and a serious wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces,” the embassy added.

“We want to tell the relevant British politicians that any act that harms China’s interests will definitely be vigorously countered by China,” it said, without specifying what those actions would entail, per Reuters.

Besides Stewart, the delegation includes other members from the House of Commons, including Rob Butler, Sarah Atherton, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Afzal Khan, and Marie Rimmer, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The delegation will also meet with Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The U.K. delegation is also set to visit the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Mainland Affairs Council before finishing up their trip on March 24.