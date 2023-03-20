Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China blasts British lawmakers for ignoring demand not to go to Taiwan

Six-member UK delegation in Taiwan until March 24

  746
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/20 16:27
Chinese embassy in London. 

Chinese embassy in London.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese embassy in Britain on Sunday (March 19) denounced a visit by British lawmakers to Taiwan that is happening this week.

A group of six U.K. lawmakers led by parliamentarian Bob Stewart, chair of the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a six-day visit, according to CNA. The group is set to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (March 20) afternoon, according to the Presidential Office.

A statement released by the Chinese embassy in London said the lawmakers have “insisted on visiting the Taiwan region of China despite China’s resolute opposition,” according to Reuters. This is a “gross interference in China’s internal affairs and a serious wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces,” the embassy added.

“We want to tell the relevant British politicians that any act that harms China’s interests will definitely be vigorously countered by China,” it said, without specifying what those actions would entail, per Reuters.

Besides Stewart, the delegation includes other members from the House of Commons, including Rob Butler, Sarah Atherton, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Afzal Khan, and Marie Rimmer, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The delegation will also meet with Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The U.K. delegation is also set to visit the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Mainland Affairs Council before finishing up their trip on March 24.
British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group
Bob Stewart
Chinese embassy in London

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan welcomes arrival of UK parliamentary delegation
Taiwan welcomes arrival of UK parliamentary delegation
2023/03/19 10:19
UK urges WHO to correct reference to Taiwan as part of China
UK urges WHO to correct reference to Taiwan as part of China
2020/03/06 17:28
British-Taiwanese Parliamentary Group says China 'damaging cross-strait status quo'
British-Taiwanese Parliamentary Group says China 'damaging cross-strait status quo'
2019/04/20 15:15
British MPs demand Taiwan name correction from IELTS
British MPs demand Taiwan name correction from IELTS
2019/02/08 13:51